हनी ट्रैप:लड़कियों से दोस्ती करवा मिलवाते फिर नकली पुलिस बन ठग लेते थे

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • गिरोह ने अधेड़ और उसके दोस्त को फंसा ऐंठे 2 लाख, 2 गिरफ्तार

पूणा इलाके में अधेड़ और उसके दोस्त को अनजान महिलाओं के साथ रंगरेलियां मनाना भारी पड़ गया। दोनों को हनी ट्रेप में फंसाते हुए महिला और उसके गिरोह के लोग दो लाख रुपए वसूल लिए। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पूणा पुलिस ने बताया कि वराछा में रहने वाले 51 वर्षीय अरविंद(बदला हुआ नाम) साड़ी पर लेसपट्‌टी लगाने का कारोबार करते हैं। 22 अक्टूबर को सब्जी मार्केट में एक अनजान महिला मिली। महिला ने मुस्कुराते हुए अपना नाम रेखा बताते हुए फोन नंबर दिया।

रेखा ने अरविंद से कहा कि महिलाओं के साथ शारीरिक सुख भोगने के लिए इस नंबर पर फोन कर सकते हो। 24 अक्टूबर को अरविंद का दोस्त सुरेश पटेल भावनगर से आया। सुरेश ने शारीरिक सुख भोगने की इच्छा जाहिर की। इसके बाद अरविंद ने रेखा को फोन किया।

रेखा ने अरविंद और उसके दोस्त सुरेश को पूणा गांव में स्थित अर्पण अपार्टमेंट के कमरा नं. 201 में बुलाया। अरविंद वहां पहुंचा तो कमरे में दो और महिलाएं थी। रेखा ने अरविंद से एडवांस में 1000 रुपए लिया। कमरे में जो महिलाएं थी, वो पहले से ही अर्धनग्न हालत में थी।

एक महिला सुरेश के साथ चिपककर अश्लील हरकतें करने लगी, तभी चार लोग अचानक कमरे में घुस गए और खुद को पुलिस बताने लगे। पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से फोन आया है कि यहां सेक्स रैकेट चलता है। इसके बाद चारों ने अरविंद और सुरेश को पीटते हुए हड़कड़ी पहना दी। चारों के पास लाठी भी थी।

घटना के दो दिन बाद शिकायत करने को पूणा गांव थाने पहुंचे
घटना के दो दिन बाद अरविंद ने पूणा थाने के इंस्पेक्टर बीयू गड़रिया को बताया। पुलिस ने अरविंद की शिकायत पर नकली चार पुलिसकर्मी, रेखा और अन्य दो महिलाओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया। पुलिस ने विजय पुत्र मेहुर लुणी (निवासी-मधुवन सोसाइटी, कापोद्रा) और अमित पुत्र मनसुख ठक्कर(शिवरंजनी अपार्टमेंट, बूटभवानी, पूणा गांव) को गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपी पहले 6 लाख मांग रहे थे
आरोपियों ने अपनी पहचान कांस्टेबल अमित और विजय के रूप में दी। रेखा ने कहा कि साहब! मामले को यहीं खत्म कर देते हैं। अमित ने 6 लाख में मामले को रफा-दफा करने की बात की। अरविंद के पैरवी करने पर मामला 2 लाख में तय हुआ।

अरविंद ने 45 हजार देकर और पैसे लेने घर चला गया। आरोपियों ने कहा कि जब तक रुपए लेकर नहीं आओगे तब तक इसे पीटते रहेंगे। अरविंद ने बताया 1.55 लाख रुपए दिया तो आरोपियों सुरेश को छोड़ दिया।

