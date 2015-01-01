पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  They Were Running Away After Snatching The Mobile, As Soon As The Bike Slipped, People Grabbed And Handed Them Over To The Police

कार्रवाई:मोबाइल छीनकर भाग रहे थे, बाइक स्लिप होते ही गिरे तो लोगों ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डिलीवरीमैन ने स्कूटी से एक किमी तक पीछा किया, अारोपी चौक बाजार के रहने वाले हैं

मोबाइल छीनकर भाग रहे स्नेचर को लोगों ने पकड़कर पीटने के बाद पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पूछताछ में पता चला कि आरोपी कई लाेगों का मोबाइल छीनकर भाग रहा था। जानकारी के अनुसार अमरीश जायसवाल जोमैटा कंपनी में डिलीवरी का काम करते हैं। 15 नवंबर को अमरीश खाने की डिलीवरी देने जा रहे थे, तभी अलथाण में सोहम सर्किल के पास मोबाइल पर ग्राहक का पता पूछने लगे। इसी बीच पीछे से बाइक पर सवार दो अज्ञात व्यक्ति उनके हाथ से मोबाइल छीनकर भागने लगे।

अमरीश ने स्कूटी से 1 किलोमीटर का स्नेचर का पीछा किया। आरोपी उधना-मगदल्ला रोड पर जा रहे थे, तभी चौसठ जाेगणी मंदिर के पास लोगों की भारी भीड़ थी। इसी बीच अचानक ब्रेक मारते ही बाइक फिसलते ही स्चेनर सड़क पर गिर गए। पीछा कर रहे अमरीश की आवाज सुनते ही वहां मौजूद लोगों ने आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया। लोगों ने आरोपियों को पीटने के बाद पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। आरोपियों का नाम समीर शेख (निवासी-चौक बाजार) और मोहम्मद शहीद (नवसारी बाजार) है।

तलाशी ली तो 5 मोबाइल मिले
पुलिस ने आरोपियों की तलाशी ली तो चोरी के 5 मोबाइल मिले। आरोपियों ने उमरा इलाके में मोबाइल स्नेचिंग की बात कबूल की है। आरोपी अब तक कितने मोबाइल छीन चुके हैं, पुलिस इसकी पूछताछ कर रही है।

फाइनेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारी से लूटपाट करने वाले 4 गिरफ्तार

पूणाा पुलिस ने 10 दिन पहले राजीव नगर झोपड़पट्‌टी में फाइनेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारी से 70 हजार की लूटपाट करने वाले चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गोडादरा में स्थित महाराणा प्रताप नगर में रहने वाला राजीव फाइनेंस कंपनी में लोन कलेक्शन का काम करता है।

राजीव लोन की किस्त वसूलकर आ रहा था, तभी चार लोगों ने चाकू दिखाकर बैग छीन लिया था। पुलिस ने आरोपी करन पुत्र अलप्पा केकड़ी, रामधनी पुत्र राममूरत प्रजापति, नंदलाल पुत्र राम मूरत प्रजापति और चंद्रभान उर्फ कालू घनश्याम लोधी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

