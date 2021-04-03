पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध और जश्न:अबकी बार 12 हिंदीभाषी उम्मीदवार; 7 उत्तर भारतीय-5 राजस्थानी, इनमें 8 महिलाएं, 95 नए चेहरों पर दांव

गुजरातएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा का टिकट मिलते ही उम्मीदवार और उनके समर्थक खुशी से नाचने लगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
भाजपा का टिकट मिलते ही उम्मीदवार और उनके समर्थक खुशी से नाचने लगे।
  • भाजपा ने 120 सीटों में से 119 पर उतारे उम्मीदवार, 13 महाराष्ट्रियन को टिकट, 60 महिलाएं
  • पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर निरव शाह के विरोध के बाद एक सीट पर उम्मीदवार उतारने में हिचकिचाहट

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने सूरत महानगर पालिका के 30 वार्डों की 120 सीटों में से 119 के लिए अपने उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिए। भाजपा संसदीय बोर्ड की घोषणा के अनुसार कि इस बार तीन टर्म पूरा करने वाले, 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के कॉर्पोरेटर और नेताओं के परिवार वालों को टिकट नहीं दिए गए।

इसकी वजह से कई धुरंधर और वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेताओं को निराश होना पड़ा। कुल मिलाकर नए चेहरों को वरीयता दी गई है। अधिकांश युवा हैं। हिंदीभाषी उम्मीदवारों की बात करें तो पिछली बार 10 को टिकट दिया गया था। इस बार 12 हिंदीभाषी उम्मीदवार उतारे गए हैं। सात उम्मीदवार उत्तर भारतीय हैं जबकि पांच राजस्थानी हैं। इनमें से 8 महिलाएं हैं। 2015 के मुकाबले इस बार लगभग 50 हजार हिंदीभाषी वोटर बढ़ गए हैं, लेकिन प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं बढ़ा। इसके अलावा मात्र 13 कॉर्पोरेटर ऐसे हैं जिन्हें दोबारा टिकट दिया गया है।

बाकी सभी पूर्व कॉर्पोरेटरों के टिकट कट गए हैं। देखा जाए तो भाजपा ने एंटी इनकंबेंसी से बचने के लिए पूर्व कॉर्पोरेटरों को टिकट नहीं दिया है। हालांकि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और नवसारी के सांसद सीआर पाटिल ने एंटी इनकंबेंसी से इनकार किया है। भाजपा ने गुरुवार शाम लगभग सवा छह बजे उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की। उधना स्थित शहर भाजपा कार्यालय से शहर अध्यक्ष निरंजन झांझमेरा ने 119 उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित किए। वार्ड संख्या 11 की एक सीट पर उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किया।

माना जा रहा है कि इस सीट पर पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर निरव शाह के विरोध को देखते हुए उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा गया। इसके अलावा अन्य कई सीटों पर भी विरोध है, लेकिन अधिकांश दावेदार खामोश हैं। 13 उम्मीदवार रिपीट किए गए हैं, जबकि 11 पहले भी पार्षद रह चुके हैं। इस तरह 119 में से 95 नए चेहरों पर दांव खेला गया है।

एक भी मुस्लिम नहीं, जैन भी सिर्फ एक सीट पर उम्मीदवार

सबका साथ, सबका विकास की बात करने वाली भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने इस बार भी सूरत महानगर पालिका चुनाव में एक भी मुस्लिम को उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाया। हालांकि कई मुस्लिम दावेदारों ने टिकट के लिए फॉर्म भरा था। इसके अलावा इस बार सिर्फ एक जैन को टिकट दिया गया है। हालांकि पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर निरव शाह की सीट पर अभी उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा गया है।

भाजपा में अधिकांश सिटिंग कॉर्पोरेटर के टिकट काट दिए गए, लेकिन सांसद पाटिल के करीबियों को दोबारा टिकट दे दिया गया। जिन 13 लोगों को दोबारा टिकट दिया है उनमें सबसे ज्यादा तीन मराठी समाज के हैं। जबकि एक उत्तर भारतीय है। इसके अलावा एक राजस्थानी समाज से बाकी गुजराती हैं। ये भी पाटिल के नजदीकी बताए जा रहे हैं।

भाजपा में विरोध: वार्ड नंबर 3 में बाहरी उम्मीदवारों पर कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा, पेज कमेटी के कार्ड जला दिए

बाहरी उम्मीदवारों को लेकर स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष देखने को मिला है। कुछ कार्यकर्ता विरोध कर रहे हैं। पार्टी के लिए प्रमाणिकता के साथ काम करने के लिए बावजूद बाहर के उम्मीदवारों को पसंद किए जाने पर रोष से भरे कार्यकर्ताओं ने पेज कमेटी के कार्ड को आग लगा दी है। वार्ड नंबर 3 में बाहरी लोगों को टिकट दिए जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने हंगामा कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने सीआर पाटिल और मंत्री कुमार कानाणी फोन कर कहा कि उनके साथ अन्याय हुआ है, उन्हें न्याय चाहिए। सीआर पाटिल ने कहा कि विधायकों से कहो। इस पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि विधायक फोन ही नहीं उठाते है। कानाणी को फोन किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मैं उलझन में पड़ा हूं। कार्यकर्ताओं का गुस्सा देख दोनों नेताओं ने मामला गंभीर बताया है।

मायूसी: झंखना के करीबी टिकट से वंचित, वार्ड 26 की सिटिंग कॉर्पोरेटर का टिकट कटने से नाराजगी

चौर्यासी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मनपा के 10 वार्ड आते हैं। इनमें कुल 40 कॉर्पोरेटर का चुनाव होना है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि चौर्यासी की विधायक झंखनाबेन पटेल के एक भी समर्थक को टिकट नहीं दिया गया है। झंखनाबेन के करीबी माने जाने वाले और वार्ड संख्या 26 से टिकट मांगने वाले अरुण मिश्रा ने टिकट नहीं मिलने की वजह सीआर पाटिल को बताया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि झंखनाबेन के एक भी करीबी को टिकट नहीं दिया, जबिक झंखनाबेन ने कहा कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। संसदीय बोर्ड के फैसले से वह संतुष्ट हैं। वहीं बिहार समाज के राजेंद्र उपाध्याय की पत्नी और वार्ड संख्या 26 की सिटिंग कॉर्पोरेटर रीना उपाध्याय को टिकट नहीं मिलने से भी लोग नाराज हैं।

उड़िया समाज में निराशा, वार्ड संख्या 23 से वरिष्ठ नेता ने की थी दावेदारी

सूरत में बड़ी संख्या में उड़िया समाज के लोग रहते हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा ने यहां केंद्रीय पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए उतारा था और इसका फायदा भी मिला था। इसी को देखते हुए वार्ड संख्या 23 से शशिकांत रावत नामक वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता ने टिकट की दावेदारी की थी, लेकिन टिकट नहीं मिला। यहां लगभग 10 हजार वोटर उड़िया समाज के हैं।

हिंदीभाषी वोटर ज्यादा, लेकिन टिकट मराठी समाज को अधिक

मनपा क्षेत्र में लगभग तीन लाख वोटर महाराष्ट्रियन हैं, जबकि हिंदीभाषी लगभग 8 लाख वोटर हैं। इनमें से 6 लाख उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के, जबकि राजस्थान और हरियाणा के 2 लाख वोटर होंगे। पिछली बार महाराष्ट्रियन को 11 और इस बार 13 सीटें मिली हैं। हिंदीभाषियों को पिछली बार 10 जबकि इस बार 12 सीटें दी गईं। यहां तक कि वार्ड संख्या 28 जहां बड़ी संख्या में उत्तर भारतीय और हिंदी समाज के लोग हैं, वहां एक भी हिंदीभाषी को टिकट नहीं दिया गया।

