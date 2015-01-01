पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली महापर्व:इस बार पांच दिन का नहीं, सिर्फ चार का हाेगा दीपावली महापर्व; क्योंकि रूप चौदस और अमावस्या है एक ही दिन

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • धनतेरस पर 15 अक्टूबर 1925 को बना था ऐसा संयोग, व्यापार में आएगी तेजी

इस बार दीपावली महापर्व 5 के बजाय 4 दिन ही मनाया जाएगा। क्याेंकि इस बार तिथियाें का परिवर्तन दिन में हाेने के कारण रूप चौदस और अमावस्या एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस 12 नवंबर की रात 9: 30 से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी। 13 नवंबर को ही प्रदोष व्रत भी रहेगा। ऐसे में 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी, क्योंकि धनतेरस प्रदोष के दिन ही रहती है।

ज्योतिषाचार्य ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर 95 साल बाद अनूठा संयोग बन रहा है। गुरु अपनी स्व राशि पर रहेंगे। ऐसा संयोग इससे पहले 15 अक्टूबर 1925 को धनतेरस पर बना था। इसका असर व्यापार में तेजी और उन्नति के रूप में दिखाई देता है। इस दिन आयुष्मान योग आरोग्यता के लिए भगवान धन्वंतरि का पूजन विशेष फलदायी है।

मृदु तथा मित्र संज्ञक नक्षत्र की साक्षी में सोना, चांदी तथा बर्तनों की खरीद शुभ रहेगी। शुक्रवार के दिन चित्रा नक्षत्र, आयुष्मान योग तथा तुला राशि के चंद्रमा की साक्षी में आ रही है। इस दिन आयुर्वेद के अधिष्ठाता देव भगवान धन्वंतरि का प्राकट्य हुआ था। स्वास्थ्य को सर्वोत्तम धन माना गया है।

इसलिए इस दिन आयु व आरोग्यता के लिए भगवान धन्वंतरि का विधान है। शनि ग्रह भी स्व राशि मकर पर होने से भौतिक जगत में कीमती धातु, भूमि, भवन, वाहन, गृह उपयोग में आने वाली वस्तुओं आदि को धन की संज्ञा दी गई है।

भास्कर खास: दीपावली पर सोना-चांदी खरीदना इसलिए शुभ माना जाता है

आमतौर पर लोग इस दिन सोने-चांदी के आभूषण खरीदते हैं, लेकिन यह जरूर नहीं कि आपकी जेब भी इसकी अनुमति दे, ऐसे में आप सोने या चांदी का सिक्का खरीद सकते हैं। धनतेरस के दिन धन के देवता कुबेर की पूजा की जाती है और उन्हें चांदी अतिप्रिय है। ऐसे में इस दिन चांदी खरीदना अच्छा माना जाता है।

कहते हैं कि धनतेरस के मौके पर चांदी खरीदने से यश, कीर्ति और ऐश्वर्य की वृद्धि होती है। यही नहीं चांदी को चंद्रमा का प्रतीक भी माना जाता है, जो मनुष्य के जीवन में शीतलता लेकर आती है। इस दिन धातु के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। विशेषकर चांदी और पीतल को भगवान धन्वंतरी का मुख्य धातु माना जाता है।

ऐसे में इस दिन चांदी या पीतल के बर्तन जरूर खरीदने चाहिए। मान्यता है कि भगवान धनवंतरी समुद्र मंथन के दौरान हाथ में कलश लेकर जन्मे थे। इसलिए धनतेरस को उनका प्राकट्य उत्सव भी मनाया जाता है। धनतेरस के दिन पानी भरने वाला बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। इस दिन व्यापारी नए बही-खाते खरीदते हैं, जिनकी पूजा दीपावली के मौके पर की जाती है।

धनतेरस पर 13 गुना लाभ प्राप्ति के लिए ये करें
ज्योतिषाचार्य प्रसाद शास्त्री ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन संध्याकाल में घर के बाहर एक दीपक चौमुखा दक्षिण दिशा की अाेर जलाए। ऐसी मान्यता है कि यम का दीपक जलाने से यमराज खुश होते हैं और परिवार के सदस्यों की अकाल मृत्यु से भय और सुरक्षा प्रदान करते हैं। पुराना नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए। शराब या अन्य कोई ऐसी तामसिक चीज भी इस दिन नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए।
राशि अनुसार करें इन वस्तुओं की खरीद
मेष: चांदी, तांबे की वस्तु खरीदे। वृषभ: चांदी पीतल, हीरा खरीदें। मिथुन: सोने के आभूषण, प्राॅपर्टी खरीदें। कर्क: सोना चांदी के सिक्के, सिंह: तांबे, सोना, वाहन, कपड़े, कन्या: चांदी के बर्तन, घड़ी खरीदें। तुला: चांदी, सोने, कोई आवश्यक वस्तु खरीदें।

वृश्चिक : वाहन, सोने के आभूषण खरीदें। धनु: सोने के सिक्के, तांबे के बर्तन खरीदें। मकर: वाहन, चांदी के बर्तन खरीदें। कुंभ: सोना, चांदी, वाहन, प्रॉपटी खरीदें। मीन: सोने के आभूषण, चांदी के सिक्के खरीदें।

खरीदारी के लिए पूरा है दिन शुभ

सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक प्रॉपर्टी, पूजन सामग्री। सुबह 8:30 से 10:30 तक सफ़ेद वस्तु, घरेलू सामान, मंत्र, जप आदि। दोपहर 12 से 1:30 तक कपड़े, जेवर, सजावटी सामान, सिक्के, पूजन साम्रगी, बही- खाते, पेन की खरीद मंगलकारी रहेगी।

दोपहर 3 से 4:30 तक वाहन, मोबाइल, कम्प्यूटर की खरीद शुभकारी रहेगी। शाम 5:25 से 8:20 तक लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति, आभूषण, सोना चांदी के सिक्के की खरीद शुभकारी है।

