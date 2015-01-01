पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गुजरात के पाटण में खेत में जा घुसी एसयूवी, काम कर रहे तीन किसानों की मौके पर मौत

पाटणएक घंटा पहले
खेत में घुसी एसयूवी और इनसेट में मृतक किसान।
  • कार चालक, कच्छ से एक परिवार को लेकर पालनपुर जा रहा था

गुजरात के पाटन जिले में शनिवार को एक एसयूवी कार अनियंत्रित होकर एक खेत में घुस गई। हादसे में खेत में काम कर रहे तीन किसानों की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। , जबकि दो अन्य किसानों की जान बाल-बाल बच गई। हादसा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर स्थित कल्याणपुरा गांव में हुआ।

खेत में काम कर रहे थे तीनों किसान।
खेत में काम कर रहे थे तीनों किसान।

उछलकर खेत में पहुंच गई कार
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि कार की स्पीड इतनी तेज थी कि वह सड़क से उछलकर न केवल खेत में घुस गई और वहां काम करे तीनों किसानों को रौंद डाला। तीनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
राधनपुर पुलिस थाने के एक अधिकारी ने कहा, एसयूवी कार के चालक ने वाहन पर नियंत्रण खो दिया जिसके कारण गाड़ी सड़क से खेत में चली गई जहां किसान काम कर रहे थे।

पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए ट्रैक्टर से लाए गए तीनों किसानों के शव।
पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए ट्रैक्टर से लाए गए तीनों किसानों के शव।

मृतकों की पहचान धनभाई ठाकोर (30), प्रभु ठाकोर (35) और नाभा ठाकोर (40) के रूप में की गई है। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए राधनपुर रेफरल अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। वाहन चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। चालक, कच्छ से एक परिवार को लेकर पालनपुर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान यह हादसा हो गया। वहीं, कार चालक और कार में सवार अन्य लोगों की जान बच गई। उन्हें मामुली चोटें आई हैं।

