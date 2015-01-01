पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजब-गजब:कब्र खोदकर महिलाओं की लाशों से बाल निकालकर बेचने वाले पकड़े गए, मार्केट में बालों की कीमत 6-7 हजार रुपए किलो

भरूच37 मिनट पहले
शव के बाल काटते वक्त स्थानीय लोगों ने दो नाबालिग सहित तीन युवकों को पकड़ा।
  • आरोपी महिलाओं की कब्र में गड्ढे कर मृतका के बाल खींच लेते थे या काट कर चुराते थे
  • बाद में इन्हें बाजार में बेच देते थे। बाजार में बाल छह से सात हजार रुपए किलो के हिसाब से बिकते हैं

गुजरात के भरूच जिले में कब्र से महिलाओं के बाल चुराकर बाजार में बेचने वाला एक गिरोह पकड़ाया है। ईखर गांव में एक कब्र खोदकर महिला के बाल काटते वक्त स्थानीय लोगों ने दो नाबालिग सहित तीन युवकों को पकड़ कर यह सनसनीखेज खुलासा किया है। आरोपी महिलाओं की कब्र में गड्ढे कर मृतका के बाल खींच लेते थे या काट कर चुराते थे। बाद में इन्हें बाजार में बेच देते थे। बाजार में बाल छह से सात हजार रुपए किलो के हिसाब से बिकते हैं।

आरोपियों को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया है। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। शुरुआती पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने ईखर गांव के कब्रिस्तान में सिर्फ एक कब्र को नुकसान करने की बात कबूल की। ये गिरोह पुरानी कब्र को निशाना बनाता था। क्योंकि ऐसी स्थिति में मृतक के सिर के बाल चमड़ी से अलग हो चुके होते हैं।

1 महिला 80 से 125 ग्राम बिल निकलते हैं
विग बनाने के लिए महिलाओं के ओरिजनल बालों की मार्केट में काफी डिमांड है। आमतौर पर एक महिला के सिर पर 80 से 90 ग्राम वजन के बाल होते हैं। इसके अलावा किसी महिला के बालों की ग्रोथ अच्छी हो तो बालों का वजन 100 से 125 ग्राम के बीच भी हो सकता है। इसीलिए ये चोर कब्रिस्तानों से लाशें निकालकर बाल चोरी करते थे।

