हिट एंड रन:वडोदरा में डंपर ने तीन श्रमिक महिलाओं को कुचला, मंदिर का सीसीटीवी बंद होने के चलते गुस्साए लोगों ने पुजारी को पीट दिया

भरूच9 मिनट पहले
घटनास्थल के पास स्थित मंदिर का सीसीटीवी बंद होने की बात पर लोगों ने पुजारी की पिटाई कर दी।
  • तीन महिलाएं व एक पुरुष गुमानदेव हनुमान मंदिर के पास किसी वाहन का इंतजार कर रहे थे
  • गांववालों ने जाम लगा दिया, जिससे हाईवे पर दोनों तरफ से 4-5 किमी तक का लंबा जाम लग गया

गुजरात में भरूच जिले के गुमानदेव गांव के पास मंगलवार सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने तीन श्रमिक महिलाओं को कुचल दिया। तीनों महिलाओं की मौके पर दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं, एक युवक भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसे के बाद डंपर चालक डंपर लेकर फरार हो गया। गुस्साए स्थानीय लोगों ने हाईवे पर जाम लगा दिया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने लोगों को समझाकर हाईवे खाली करवाया।

काम पर जाने के लिए घर से निकले थे
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उचेडिया गांव की बोरोसिल कंपनी में काम करने वाली तीन महिलाएं व एक पुरुष गुमानदेव हनुमान मंदिर के पास किसी वाहन का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने चारों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। तीनों महिलाओं की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि युवक भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे तो उन्हें भी लोगों के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा।
पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे तो उन्हें भी लोगों के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा।

मंदिर के पुजारी पर फूट पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा
इस दर्दनाक हादसे के बाद गांव के लोग मौके पर जमा हो गए और हाईवे पर जाम लगा दिया। कुछ लोगों ने डंपर की पहचान के लिए गुमानदेव हनुमान मंदिर में लगे सीसीटीवी की जांच करनी चाही। जब उन्हें मालूम हुआ की सीसीटीवी कैमरा बंद था तो उनका गुस्सा मंदिर के पुजारी पर फूट पड़ा। कुछ लोगों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जिसे पुलिस ने बचाया।

मृतक महिलाओं के शव।
मृतक महिलाओं के शव।

लोगों ने कहा - काफी समय से कर रहे हैं स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाने की मांग
हादसे के बाद गांववालों ने जाम लगा दिया, जिससे हाईवे पर दोनों तरफ से 4-5 किमी तक का लंबा जाम लग गया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे तो उन्हें भी लोगों के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि पिछले काफी समय से यहां स्पीड ब्रेकर की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। गांव की सीमा होने के चलते यहां कई बार हादसे हो चुके हैं।

तीनों महिलाएं काम पर जाने के लिए निकली थीं।
तीनों महिलाएं काम पर जाने के लिए निकली थीं।
