आज पुष्य नक्षत्र:आज विवाह के लिए 50 प्रतिशत ज्वेलरी की खरीदी होगी धनतेरस तक 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा की बिक्री की उम्मीद

सूरत24 मिनट पहले
  • 59 साल बाद लक्ष्मी नारायण योग में पुष्य नक्षत्र आ रहा है, खरीदी और नए काम के लिए शुभ

शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र का शुभ संयोग है। यह दो दिन खरीदारी और नए काम आरंभ करने के लिए बहुत शुभ रहेंगे। 59 साल बाद लक्ष्मी नारायण योग में पुष्य नक्षत्र आ रहा है। इसलिए पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदी स्थायी समृद्धि देगी। शास्त्री चीमन भाई जानी के मुताबिक शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से यह शनि पुष्य और रवि पुष्य नक्षत्र कहलाएगा।

पुष्य नक्षत्र के लिए शहर का सराफा बाजार तैयार है। इस बार खरीदी का शुभ संयोग दो दिन है और ये दोनों ही दिन वीकेंड है। दिवाली के गिनती के 7 दिन बाकी हैं। उससे पहले दिवाली की खरीदी पुष्प नक्षत्र से ही शुरू हो जाती है जो दिवाली तक चलती है। दिवाली बाद तुरंत ही लग्नसरा का सीजन है।

इससे पुष्प नक्षत्र से ही धनतेरस तक सूरत में जेम एंड ज्वेलरी सेक्टर में 100 करोड़ से अधिक का कारोबार होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है।

ज्वेलरों के लिए मंदी से उबरने का बेहतर मौका

पिछले एक सप्ताह में शहर के बाजारों में दिवाली की खरीदी देखने को मिल रही है। इस बार दशहरा पर भी संपत्ति, वाहन और सोने- चांदी और गहनों की बड़े पैमाने पर खरीदी हुई है। सामान्य तौर पर पुष्प नक्षत्र में ही लग्नसरा की 50 प्रतिशत खरीदी हो जाती है। शहर में 2500 से ज्यादा ज्वेलर्स और 300 से अधिक जेम एंड ज्वेलरी सेक्टर के बड़े मैन्यू फैक्चर हैं। कोरोना के कारण 6 महीने तक कारोबार ठप रहा।

जन्माष्टमी, गणेश चतुर्थी, रक्षाबंधन और नवरात्रि सहित के त्योहारों में कोई खास खरीदी नहीं हुई। दिवाली के कारण शहर के टेक्सटाइल- डायमंड सहित अन्य कारोबार में तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। जिसके कारण जेम एंड ज्वेलरी सेक्टर में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

मीडियम ज्वेलरी की डिमांड
ज्वेलर्स एसोसिएशन के प्रमुख सलीम दागीनावाला ने बताया कि कोरोना का कम असर है। पुष्प नक्षत्र के दिन लग्नसरा की खरीदी बड़े पैमाने पर होती है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार 50 प्रतिशत खरीदी होने का अनुमान है। बाकी की खरीदी धनतेरस पर होगी।

इस बार विवाह की खरीदी के कारण बड़े सेट के साथ मीडियम ज्वेलरी की डिमांड है। उल्लेखनीय है कि धनतेरस तक शहर में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा का ज्वेलरी की बिक्री हो ऐसी उम्मीद दिखाई दे रही है।

