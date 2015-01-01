पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव:मडगांव-हजरत निजामुद्दीन राजधानी ट्रेन की बढ़ी रफ्तार, अब आधे घंटे पहले पहुंचेगी सूरत

सूरत11 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • ट्रेन अब सूरत स्टेशन पर रात 22.55 बजे के बजाय रात 22.25 बजे पहुंचेगी
  • वहीं, वडोदरा स्‍टेशन पर रात 12.36 बजे के बजाय रात 12.06 बजे पहुंचेगी

यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए रेलवे द्वारा दो विशेष ट्रेनों 02413 मडगांव- हजरत निजामुद्दीन विशेष ट्रेन तथा 02431 तिरुवनंतपुरम - नई दिल्ली विशेष ट्रेन के पश्चिम रेलवे के स्टेशनों पर आगमन और प्रस्थान के समय में संशोधन करने निर्णय लिया गया है। इसमें मडगांव - हजरत निजामुद्दीन राजधानी एक्सप्रेस को स्पीडअप किया है। यानि यह ट्रेन अब आधे घंटे पहले सूरत स्टेशन पहुंच जाएगी।

ट्रेन सं. 02413 मडगांव-हजरत निजामुद्दीन विशेष ट्रेन अब वसई रोड स्टेशन पर रात 20.00 बजे के बजाय शाम 19.40 बजे पहुंचेगी और रात 20.05 बजे के बजाय शाम 19.45 बजे रवाना होगी। जबकि यह विशेष ट्रेन अब सूरत स्टेशन पर रात 22.55 बजे के बजाय रात 22.25 बजे पहुंचेगी और रात 22.58 बजे की बजाय रात 22.28 बजे रवाना होगी।

यह विशेष ट्रेन अब वडोदरा स्‍टेशन पर रात 12.36 बजे के बजाय रात 12.06 बजे पहुंचेगी और रात 12.56 बजे के बजाय रात 12.26 बजे रवाना होगी। ये परिवर्तन 8 नवंबर को छूटी इस ट्रेन के फेरे से प्रभावी हो गए है। इसके पहले पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा 02952 नई दिल्ली - मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी विभिन्न मध्यवर्ती स्टेशनों पर आगमन और प्रस्थान का समय में बदलाव कर दिया गया है।

ट्रेन नंबर 02952 के टाइम टेबल में भी किया बदलाव ट्रेन नंबर 02952 नई दिल्ली - मुंबई सेंट्रल स्पेशल ट्रेन अब कोटा स्टेशन पर रात 9.40 के बजाय रात 9.50 बजे कोटा पहुंचती है और रात 10.00 बजे प्रस्थान करती है। इसी तरह यह ट्रेन वडोदरा में तड़के 03.48 बजे के बजाय तड़के 03.58 बजे पहुंचती है और सुबह 04.06 बजे रवाना होती है।

सूरत में यह सुबह 05.28 बजे के बजाय सुबह 05.35 बजे पहुंचती है और सुबह 05.40 बजे प्रस्थान करती है। मुंबई सेंट्रल में आगमन का समय नहीं बदला गया है और यह सुबह 08.40 बजे ही पहुंचती है।

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

