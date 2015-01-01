पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनों की सुरक्षा:खाड़ी से उधना कर्व तक 12 आरपीएफकर्मी की निगरानी में क्रॉस होंगी ट्रेनें, 16 कैमरों से भी नजर

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रेन डीरेल की कोशिश हुई, छात्रा का पैर तक कटा, लेकिन जब आरपीएफ पर हमला हुआ तो जागे
  • तीन किमी के दायरे में रात को नियमित करेंगे पेट्रोलिंग
  • आरपीएफ ने धनतेरस को 4 बदमाशों को लूटपाट से रोका तो चाकू से घायल कर दिया
  • गोल्डन टेंपल को पलटाने की कोशिश, छात्रा को गिराने, पत्थरबाजी जैसी घटनाएं यहीं हुईं

सूरत से उधना के बीच और उधना से मेन लाइन से अलग होकर जलगांव की तरफ जाने वाली ताप्ती सेक्शन की लाइन पर डेढ़ किमी रेंज के नीलगिरि सर्कल तक अब आने जाने वाली एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के लिए कुल 12 आरपीएफ जवान और पांच जीआरपी के जवानों की ड्यूटी तय कर दी गई है। यह ड्यूटी खाड़ी ब्रिज से लेकर उधना कर्व पर नीलगिरि सर्कल तक अलग-अलग जवान तैनात हुए हैं।

जो इस तीन किमी में ट्रेनों पर तब तक नजर रखेंगे जब तक इनकी रफ़्तार धीमी रहती है और पूरी तरह से ताप्ती लाइन पर डायवर्ट न हो जाए ऐसे में रात के वक्त ट्रेनों में असामाजिक तत्व के घुसने और यात्रियों से लूटपाट कर सकें।

गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि यह निर्णय तब लिया गया जब धनतेरस के दिन उधना कर्व पर रात के समय ट्रेन में लूटपाट की घटना हुई और इसमें बीचबचाव करने गए आरपीएफ कर्मी को चाकू मार कर बदमाशों ने घायल कर दिया। लेकिन इस घटना से पहले पिछले चार साल में इसी सेक्शन पर बड़ी बड़ी घटनाएं हो चुकी उस दौरान न कन्ट्रोल सेंटर और न ही इस तरह की ड्यूटी तय की गई थी।

ये थी घटना

दरअसल 13 नवंबर को रात करीब 3 बजे अहमदाबाद-पूरी एक्सप्रेस सूरत से रवाना होकर उधना से आगे बढ़ी और ताप्ती लाइन पर डायवर्ट होने लगी उसी समय गुड्स यार्ड के नजदीक कर्व पर ट्रेन धीमी हुई तो डी1 कोच में चार अज्ञात घुसकर यात्री का फोन छीन कर फरार हो गए। इसकी सूचना आरपीएफ को दी गई जिसके बाद 14 नवंबर को रात्रि कालीन के लिए आरपीएफ और जीआरपी की एक संयुक्त टीम बनाई गई।

उधना स्टेशन से श्रमिक एक्सप्रेस आगे बढ़ी और गुड्स यार्ड के पास धीमी हुई तभी चार बदमाश ट्रेन में चढ़ने लगे, लेकिन पेट्रोलिंग टीम ने उन्हें रोका। तभी आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल बिपिन जाट को एक बदमाश ने चाकू से हमला किया, जिससे वे घायल हो गए।और चारों वहां से एक ऑटो में बैठकर फरार हो गए। हालांकि 17 नवंबर को चारो बदमाश सिटी पुलिस की मदद से सीसीटीवी के जरिए लिंबायत से गिरफ्तार हो गए थे।

ऐसे करेंगे निगरानी: निलगिरी सर्किल पर 8, खाड़ी पर 6 जवान तैनात होंगे

उधना होकर जलगांव लाइन पर शिफ्ट होने वाली रात के समय दर्जनों ट्रेनें हैं जो कर्व पर स्पीड रिस्ट्रिक्शन के चलते धीमी हो जाती है इसके लिए अब नीलगिरि सर्कल के पास 8 जवान होंगे जो यह देखेंगे कि ट्रेन के दोनों तरफ संदिग्ध तो नहीं खड़े है। जबकि उधना कर्व (घुमाव) से लेकर सूरत उधना के बीच खाड़ी के पास कुल 6 जवान तैनात होंगे।

जो आगे से नजर रखेंगे कि धीमी रफ़्तार के दौरान कोई संदिग्ध ट्रेन में चढ़ने के प्रयास में तो नहीं है। इनकी सहायता के लिए 5 जीआरपी के जवान भी होंगे जो दिशानिर्देश अनुसार बताए गए जगह पर ड्यूटी देंगे। इसके अलावा मुंबई -दिल्ली मेन लाइन पर भेस्तान के पास दो जवान निगरानी में खड़े होंगे। आरपीएफ का दावा है कि कि इस निर्णय के बाद से पिछले एक हफ्ते में इन क्राइम चिन्हित स्पॉट पर एक भी घटनाएं दर्ज नहीं हुई है।

रात को सुरक्षा जरूरी
मंगलवार की रात को उधना कर्व के पास एर्नाकुलम एक्सप्रेस की निगरानी करते आरपीएफकर्मी।

उधना आरपीएफ कंट्रोल सेंटर से जुड़े रहेंगे 16 सीसीटीवी कैमरे

सीजन में उधना स्टेशन और यार्ड के पास आने जाने वाली ट्रेनों में अप्रिय घटनाएं हो जाती थी जिससे आरपीएफ और जीआरपी के पास घटना के फुटेज नहीं होते थे लेकिन अब कंट्रोल सेंटर में यार्ड से लेकर खाड़ी तक कवर करने वाला हाई रेज्युलेशन सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है।

जिसे जूम करने पर कोइली खाड़ी एक के ट्रैक पर नजर रखी जा सकती है इसके अलावा सभी प्लेटफार्म और आउटर पर कैमरे लगे है ऐसे कुल 16 फुटेज अलग अलग एंगल पर लगे है जिसकी मॉनिटरिंग उधना कंट्रोल सेंटर में होगी।

ये बड़ी घटनाएं पिछले चार साल में लेकिन, अब लिया गया यह निर्णय

  • मार्च 2018 में लोहे के धातु रखकर सूरत-उधना स्टेशन के मध्य किमी. 263/15-17 अप लाइन पर 12904 अप गोल्डन टेंपल मेल के लोको ईंजन नं. 22280W-4 से लोहे का एसटी स्लीपर पलटने की कोशिश
  • अप्रैल 2019 को सूरत -उधना के बीच काकराखाड़ी के पास को चलती ट्रेन में फटकामारों का शिकार हुई 19 वर्षीय छात्रा का पैर कटा था
  • 29 अप्रैल 2019 को लोकशक्ति एक्सप्रेस से मोबाइल स्नैचिंग में यात्री की गई जान
  • 6 जनवरी 2018 को मालगाड़ी के इंजन पर हुआ पथराव,आरोपी पकड़ा
  • 31 जनवरी 2018 को बांद्रा -सूरत इंटरसिटी और कर्णावती एक्सप्रेस पथराव, यात्री जख्मी
  • 2 अप्रैल 2019 को हिसार एक्सप्रेस के गार्ड की आंख फोड़ी
  • इसके अलावा अन्य घटनाएं चोरी संबंधी
