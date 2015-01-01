पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गांव की रंजिश में हैंड ग्रेनेड फेंकने वाले दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सूरत25 मिनट पहले
पुराने झगड़े की रंजिश में हैंड ग्रेनेड फेंककर हमला करने के मामले में स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। शनिवार को एसओजी के एएसआई मोहम्मद मुनाफ एएसआई भरत देवीदास, हेड कांस्टेबल सहदेव सिंह, पुलिस कांस्टेबल राजेश पीतांबर शहर में पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे थे।

उसी दौरान एएसआई भरत देवीदास को जानकारी मिली कि सूरत सरथाना डायमंड नगर बीआरटीएस बस स्टैंड के पास आरोपी कृष्णचंद्र उर्फ कृष्णा पोलाई और पवित्र उर्फ बिचित्र बिसोई घूम रहे हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि ओडिशा के उनके गांव खोजापल्ली में रहने वाले जितेंद्र बहादुर स्वाई के पिता की 4 साल पहले गांव में रहने वाले राजेंद्र बिसोई ने हत्या कर दी थी। तब से उनके बीच रंजिश चल रही थी।

