पुलिस की कार्रवाई:बीआरटीएस बस में पर्स चुराने और शराब तस्करी के मामले में दो गिरफ्तार

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

डेढ़ साल पहले बीआरटीएस बस में यात्री का पर्स चुराने और पिछले एक साल से शराब की तस्करी करने वाले दो शातिर बदमाशों को एसओजी ने गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गोडादरा में नीलगिरी के पास से सैयद दस्तगीर उर्फ सलीम बाबू (उम्र-21, निवासी- मदीना मस्जिद के पास, लिंबायत) को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी सैयद डेढ़ साल से फरार था।

आरोपी ने अपने साथी की मदद से बीआरटीएस बस में सवार यात्री का पर्स चुराकर फरार हो गया था। अन्य एक मामले में पूणा, परवत पाटिया के हलपति के नाके से प्रेमपाल उर्फ ताता बन्नेसिंह ठाकुर (निवासी- साईं अभिमन्यु अपार्टमें, डिंडोली) को एसओजी ने गिरफ्तार किया है। बन्नेसिंह शराब तस्करी के मामले में डेढ़ साल से फरार था।

