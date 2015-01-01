पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइकिल टूर:दो साइक्लिस्टों ने पांच दिनों में 1600 किमी साइक्लिंग कर पूरे गुजरात का भ्रमण किया

सूरत24 मिनट पहले
  • सौराष्ट्र , सोमनाथ, पोरबंदर, द्वारका सहित अन्य स्थानों की यात्रा

शहर के दो साइक्लिस्ट जगदीश इटालिया और साथी डॉ. धर्मेश बलर ने दीवाली की पांच दिनों की छुट्टी में 1600 किमी अल्ट्रा साइक्लिंग कर पूरे गुजरात का भ्रमण किया। टूर पूरा करने के बाद जगदीश इटालिया ने कहा कि एक बार गुजराती जो ठान ले तो उसके लिए कुछ भी असंभव नहीं है। जगदीश ने अपने दोस्त डॉ. धर्मेश बलर के साथ गरवी गुजरात साइकिल यात्रा की शुरुआत 12 नवंबर धनतेरस की रात 9.30 बजे पीपलोद में अपने निवास से की। सूरत से भावनगर और भावनगर से सम्पूर्ण सौराष्ट्र के कोस्टल विस्तार में दीव, सोमनाथ, पोरबंदर, द्वारका, जामनगर, राजकोट और फिर वापस सूरत लौटे।

अल्ट्रा साइक्लिंग: साइकिल से 1600 किमी की यात्रा

जगदीश इटालिया ने 1600 किमी की साइकिल यात्रा पूरी की है जिसे साइकिलिंग की दुनिया में अल्ट्रा साइकिलिंग टूर कहा जाता है। साइकिल चालक का काम प्रतिदिन 20-21 घंटे साइकिल चलाना है, जबकि उसके दल के सदस्य अन्य व्यवस्था जैसे मार्ग, आराम, स्ट्रेचिंग, भोजन का प्रबंध करते थे। यह एक ऐसा टूर था जिसमें 24 में से 20 से 21 घंटे साइकिल चलाते थे। 17 नवंबर को शाम 6.30 बजे 1600 किमी साइक्लिंग रनिंग पूरी की।

औसतन 300 से 350 किमी रोज साइक्लिंग की जगदीश ने बताया कि प्रति दिन औसतन 300-350 किमी साइक्लिंग रनिंग की। 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में भूमिकाएं निभाईं। चालक दल ने साइक्लिंग के दौरान पानी से लेकर रात में राजमार्ग पर हमारे पीछे रहकर अन्य वाहनों की आवाजाही से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने का काम किया। गिर के जंगल से गुजरने का समय रोमांचक था। हर 300 मीटर पर आप शेर के क्षेत्र से गुजर रहे हैं बोर्ड लगे थे। लोमड़ी और सांपों के भी दर्शन हुए। गुजराती गायक प्रफुल्ल दवे माधवपुर मिलने आए थे।

