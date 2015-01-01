पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुजरात में हादसा:250 फीट गहरी खदान में जा गिरा डंपर, ड्राइवर और क्लीनर की मौत, खदान में ही पत्थर भरने जा रहा था

वलसाड40 मिनट पहले
खदान में ही पत्थर भरने जा रहा था डंपर।
  • घटना के बाद कोई हादसे का कारण कोहरा बता रहा है तो कोई डंपर का टायर फटने को
  • शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। डंपर निकालने के क्रेन की मदद ली जा रही है

गुजरात से वलसाड जिले के पारडी तालुका में एक हादसे में दो की मौत हो गई। हादसा आज सुबह उस वक्त हुआ, जब पत्थर भरने जा रहे डंपर चालक का अचानक संतुलन खो जाने के बाद डंपर लगभग 250 फीट गहरी खदान में जा गिरा। हादसे में डंपर चालक और क्लीनर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसा पारडी तालुका के देहली गांव में स्थित भानु मेटल इंडस्ट्रीज में हुआ।

हादसा पारडी तालुका के देहली गांव में स्थित भानु मेटल इंडस्ट्रीज में हुआ।
हादसे के बाद प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने अनुमान लगाया कि सुबह के समय घना कोहरे होने के चलते डंपर चालक का डंपर पर कंट्रोल नहीं रहा और डंपर खदान में जा गिरा। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हादसे का मामला दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। डंपर को निकालने के लिए क्रेन की मदद ली जा रही है।

हादसे के बाद तुरंत इंडस्ट्रीज में काम करने वाले मजदूर स्थल पर पहुंचे, जिन्होंने इसकी सूचना पारडी पुलिस को दी। घटना के बाद कोई हादसे का कारण कोहरा बता रहा है तो कोई डंपर का टायर फटने को। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच में जुटी हुई है।

