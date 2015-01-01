पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  In Surat, The Tractor Overturned In The Pit On Kanaz Road, The Driver, Including The Woman, Died On The Spot Due To Being Pressed Down

ट्रैक्टर पलटा:सूरत में कनाज रोड पर अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर गड्ढे में गिरा, महिला समेत चालक की दबकर मौके पर ही मौत

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
ट्रैक्टर सड़क से उतरकर गड्ढे में जा गिरा और पलट गया।
  • जहांगीरपुरा से कनाज गांव जा रहा ट्रैक्टर सड़क से उतरकर गड्ढे में जा गिरा और पलट गया
  • चालक और आगे ही बैठी महिला उसके नीचे दब गए, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई

गुजरात में सूरत शहर के कनाज रोड पर रविवार सुबह एक ट्रैक्टर के पलटने से दो की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में महिला व पुरुष शामिल हैं, जिनकी शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। मौके पर मौजूद राहगीरों ने बताया कि अचानक ट्रैक्टर सड़क से नीचे उतरकर गड्ढे में जा गिरा और पलट गया। ट्रैक्टर पलटने से चालक और आगे बैठी महिला उसके नीचे दब गए, जिससे दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

मृतक चालक और महिला के शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल भेजे गए।
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, ट्रैक्टर जहांगीरपुरा से कनाज गांव की ओर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान कनाज गांव के पास ट्रैक्टर हादसे का शिकार हो गया। दूसरे ट्रैक्टर की मदद से ट्रैक्टर हटाकर दोनों शव निकाले गए।

दूसरे ट्रैक्टर की मदद से ट्रैक्टर हटाकर दोनों के शव निकाले गए।
ट्रैक्टर के नंबर से मालिक का पता चल गया, लेकिन उससे संपर्क नहीं हो सका है। पुलिस की टीम गांव जाकर उसके बारे में पता कर रही है, जिससे मृतकों की शिनाख्त की जा सके। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सूरत के सिविल अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

