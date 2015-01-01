पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Two Fraudsters Took Away One Lakh Rupees ATM Of Gem Artist On The Pretext Of Help, Case Filed

ठगी:दो जालसाजों ने मदद के बहाने रत्न कलाकार का एटीएम बदल निकाल लिए एक लाख रुपए, मामला दर्ज

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

वराछा की आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के एटीएम में नकदी निकालने के लिए आए रत्न कलाकार की मदद के बहाने जालसाजों ने एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर खाते से 1 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। रत्न कलाकार ने अनजान शख्य के खिलाफ वराछा पुलिस थाने में ठगी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि पूनागाम स्थित मुक्तिधाम सोसायटी निवासी बालूभाई मायाभाई लाडूमर रत्न कलाकार है।

8 नवंबर की शाम वराछा के लंबे हनुमान रोड स्थित शांतिवन अपार्टमेंट के आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के एटीएम में नकदी निकालने गए थे। बालूभाई लाडूमर एटीएम से नकदी निकालने की प्रोसेस कर रहे थे, तभी अंदर खड़े दो जालसाजों ने मदद करने के बहाने से कार्ड बदल लिया और बहाने से पिन नंबर भी ले लिया। पैसे नहीं निकलने पर वह वहा से घर चले गए। तभी मोबाइल पर 1 लाख रुपए निकालने के मैसेज आये। तुरंत बैंक से सम्पर्क कर एटीएम की सुविधा बंद कर दी। पीड़ित ने वराछा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

पांडेसरा में टेम्पो की चपेट में आने से अधेड़ की मौत

पांडेसरा मिलन पॉइंट के पास टेम्पो की चपेट में आने से एक अधेड़ की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि पांडेसरा के रामेश्वर नगर निवासी भीमारव भूरा महाजन (52) बमरोली हरिओम इंडस्ट्रीज के लूम्स कारखाने में काम करते थे। 12 नवंबर को सुबह कारखाने से घर लौट रहे थे। तभी पांडेसरा मिलन पॉइंट के पास टेम्पो की चपेट में आने से घायल हो गए। उन्हें सिविल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां शनिवार सुबह उनकी मौत हो गई।

