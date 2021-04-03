पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • IRCTC's Special Gift To Gujarat, Two Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains In February And Two Bharat Darshan Trains In March

यात्रीगण कृप्या ध्यान दें:गुजरात को IRCTC की स्पेशल सौगात, फरवरी में दो पिलग्रिम स्पेशल टूरिस्ट ट्रेन और मार्च में दो भारत दर्शन ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी

अहमदाबाद35 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • ये सभी ट्रेनें राजकोट से शुरू की जाएंगी और राजकोट वापस लौटेंगी
  • बोर्डिंग पॉइंट राजकोट, सुरेंद्रनगर, वीरमगाम, साबरमती, आनंद, वडोदरा, भरूच और सूरत होंगे

भारत सरकार की पहल पर लोकल फोर वोकल और रेल मंत्रालय के सहयोग से यात्रियों की भारी मांग को देखते हुए आईआरसीटीसी क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय अहमदाबाद की ओर से इस साल 4 विशेष टूरिस्ट ट्रेन चलाने की पेशकश की है। बुधवार को सूरत पहुंचे आईआरसीटीसी के अहमदाबाद रीजनल ऑफिस के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक वायुनंदन शुक्ला ने बताया कि फरवरी में दो पिलग्रिम स्पेशल टूरिस्ट ट्रेन और मार्च में दो भारत दर्शन ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं।

ये सभी ट्रेनें राजकोट से शुरू की जाएंगी और राजकोट वापस लौटेंगी। इसमें से राजकोट से दक्षिण भारत के मैसूर तक जाने वाली ट्रेन सूरत में भी रुकेंगी। दक्षिण भारत टूरिस्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन 20 मार्च से 31 मार्च तक 12 दिन की यात्रा के लिए रवाना होगी। यह ट्रेन राजकोट से 20 मार्च को रवाना होगी। इसके बोर्डिंग पॉइंट राजकोट, सुरेंद्रनगर, वीरमगाम, साबरमती, आनंद, वडोदरा, भरूच और सूरत होंगे।

भोजन-नाश्ता और अन्य सुविधाएं होंगी
यात्रा के दौरान ही ट्रेन में भोजन (नाश्ता, दोपहर का भोजन और रात का भोजन), रोड परिवहन के लिए बस व्यवस्था, धर्मशाला आवास और टूर एस्कॉर्ट, कोच सुरक्षा गार्ड, हाउसकीपिंग और अनाउंसमेंट की सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी। इस ट्रेन में कुल 10 कोच होंगे। इसमें 9 स्लीपर हैं, जिसकी बुकिंग हो चुकी है। इसमें सूरत से 80 यात्रियों की बुकिंग हुई है।

आइसोलेशन कोच भी होगा
क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी वायुनंदन शुक्ला ने यह भी बताया कि सभी टूर में कोविड महामारी को देखते हुए यात्रियों कि सुरक्षा के लिए सभी यात्रियों की यात्रा शुरू करने से पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। ट्रेन के कोच को और यात्रियों के सामान को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। ट्रेन में यदि कोई यात्री अस्वस्थ होता है तो अलग से आइसोलेशन कोच की भी व्यवस्था रहेगी।

