  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  • 2 Robbers Chased Petrol Pump Cashier For 2 Km, Looted 8 Lakh Rupees After Attacking Middle Road

गुजरात:2 लुटेरों ने पेट्रोल पंप कैशियर का 2 किमी तक पीछा किया, बीच सड़क पर हमला कर लूट ले गए 8 लाख रुपए

गुजरातएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायल पेट्रोल पंप के कैशियर अमर सिंह और उनकी बाइक।
  • कैशियर अमर सिंह पंप की 8 लाख रुपए की रकम लेकर उमरपाडा की बैंक जाने के लिए रवाना हुए थे
  • एंबुलेंस के कर्मचारियों ने रास्ते में ही उनका प्राथमिक उपचार किया, जिससे उनकी जान का खतरा टल गया

वडोदरा जिले के चीकदा गांव में आज दिनदहाड़े लूटपाट का एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। दो लुटेरों ने यहां बाइक सवार पेट्रोल पंप कैशियर का 2 किमी तक पीछा किया। इसके बाद बीच सड़क पर गुप्ती से हमला कर उसके बैग में रखे 8 लाख रुपए लूटकर फरार हो गए। राहगीरों ने 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से कैशियर को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

मौके पर ही प्राथमिक उपचार करती 108 एंबुलेंस की टीम।
मौके पर ही प्राथमिक उपचार करती 108 एंबुलेंस की टीम।

डेडियापाडा तहसील के चीकदा गांव के पास स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के कैशियर अमर सिंह पंप की 8 लाख रुपए की रकम लेकर उमरपाडा की बैंक जाने के लिए रवाना हुए थे। इसी समय दो बाइक सवार लुटेरे उनका पीछा कर रहे थे। रास्ते पर सन्नाटा देखते ही लुटेरों ने अमरसिंह पर हमला कर दिया। जब अमर घायल होकर सड़क पर गिर गए तो लुटेरे उनसे बैग छीनकर फरार हो गए।

घटनास्थल पर अमर सिंह।
घटनास्थल पर अमर सिंह।

10 मिनट में ही पहुंच गई 108 एंबुलेंस
अमर सिंह बीच सड़क पर घायल पड़े थे, तभी राहगीरों की नजर उन पर पड़ी और उन्होंने 108 एंबुलेंस को फोन पर इसकी सूचना दी। वहीं, 108 एंबुलेंस भी 10 मिनट में मौके पर पहुंच गई और उनका तात्कालिक उपचार कर अस्पताल ले आए। जिससे उनकी जान का खतरा टल गया। वहीं, पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

