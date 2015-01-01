पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:दो ट्रेनें अगले दो दिन रद्द रहेंगी, कुछ ट्रेनें प्रभावित

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो

राजस्थान में चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण, राजस्थान में हिंडौन सिटी-बयाना खंड के बीच ट्रेन यातायात प्रभावित हुआ है। इस आंदोलन के अंतर्गत पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के कोटा डिवीजन में, डुमरिया-फतेह सिंहपुरा खंड के बीच रेल पटरियों को अवरुद्ध कर दिया गया है। पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण भी कुछ ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। इस वजह से पश्चिम रेलवे की कुछ ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया गया है और कुछ ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट कर शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट किया गया है।

इसके अलावा दो ट्रेनें रद्द रहेंगी। 7 नवंबर को 09027 बांद्रा टर्मिनस -जम्मूतवी फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन रद्द रहेंगी। इसी तरह से 09028 जम्मूतवी -बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस 9 नवंबर को रहेंगी। इसके अलावा आज 02926 अमृतसर -बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन आज और कल 8 नवंबर को अम्बाला कैंट तक ही जाएगी, जबकि अम्बाला से अमृतसर के बीच रद्द रहेगी। जबकि शुक्रवार को राजधानी समेत 10 मेन लाइन की सूरत की तरफ आने वाली ट्रेनों और सूरत से जाने वाली 12 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया।

