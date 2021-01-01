पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:डिंडोली और पांडेसरा क्षेत्र में दो महिलाओं ने खुदकुशी कर ली

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • पारिवारिक विवाद में महिला समेत तीन ने जान दी

डिंडाेली और पांडेसरा में दाे महिलाओं ने आत्महत्या कर ली, वहीं चाैक बाजार में एक युवक ने जान दे दी। पारिवारिक झगड़े में खुदकुशी करने की बात सामने आ रही है। माैके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए अस्पताल में रवाना दिया।

डिंडाेली में अंबिका टाउनशिप के पास कृष्णा रो-हाउस में रहने वाली 36 वर्षीय नमिताबेन विनोदभाई शर्मा ने साेमवार को सुबह घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। नमिता को दाे संतानें हैं। पति विनोद प्राॅविडंड फंड विभाग में इंस्पेक्टर हैं। पुलिस की प्राथमिक जांच में पारिवारिक विवाद सामने आया है।

वहीं दूसरे मामले में पांडेसरा के वडोद गांव हणपति वास में रहने वाली 23 वर्षीय पायलबेन सुरेश सोलंकी ने सोमवार को फांसी लगा ली। पति पंचमहाल में एक कंपनी में नौकरी करता है। पायल लंबे अर्से से अपने बेटे के साथ रह रही थी और एक कारखाने में काम करके परिवार का खर्च चलाती थी। पुलिस ने बताया पति से अनबन की वजह से वह तनाव में थी।

अन्य एक मामले में चौक बाजार के पास लोक नगर सोसाइटी में रहने वाले 35 वर्षीय लालूभाई राठौड़ ने सोमवार को घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक प्लंबर का काम करता था। लंबे समय से पत्नी के साथ विवाद चल रहा था। पत्नी नाराज होकर मायके चली गई थी। तनाव में आकर खुदकुशी कर ली।

