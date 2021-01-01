पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बेकाबू बाइक फिसलकर डिवाइडर से टकराई, एक की मौत, एक घायल

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई और दूसरे की हालत गंभीर है। जानकारी के अनुसार मगदल्ला भवानी स्ट्रीट में रहने वाला 21 वर्षीय रामलगन परिहार दोस्त रत्न शर्मा के साथ साेमवार को डूमस गया था। देर शाम बाइक से स्पीड में आ रहा था, तभी साइलंट जोन के पास बाइक फिसलकर डिवाइडर से टकराते हुए सड़क पर गिर गई। सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने से रामलगन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और रत्न शर्मा घायल हो गया। मृतक रामलगन मगदल्ला में एक सीमेंट कंपनी में काम करता था। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा के शव को पीएम के लिए सिविल में रवाना कर दिया। वहीं, रत्न शर्मा का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

