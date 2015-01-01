पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Unlocked For The First Time In Unlocked, 29 day Old Record Broken; Active Case Also Reduced

कोरोना:अनलॉक में पहली बार सबसे कम आए मरीज, 29 दिन पुराना रिकॉर्ड टूटा; एक्टिव केस भी घटे

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 15 नवंबर को आए थे 169 मरीज, मंगलवार को आए 167

सूरत के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि यहां कोरोना के मरीज लगातार कम आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को अनलॉक के बाद पहली बार सबसे कम मरीज आए, जो पिछली बार 15 नवंबर को 169 नए मरीज आए थे। जबकि मंगलवार को उससे भी कम 167 मरीज आए, जो हमारे लिए अच्छी बात है। दीपावली के बाद अचानक बढ़े कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या को देखते हुए।

ऐसा लग रहा था कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर इसी तरह बढ़ती रही तो फिर भी स्थिति विकट हो जाएगी। हालांकि राज्य सरकार द्वारा रात को लगाए गए कर्फ्यू के कारण राज्य में मरीजों की संख्या में पर अंकुश लगा। इसी क्रम में सूरत में भी मरीज घटे। यही वजह है कि एक्टिव मरीज घटकर 1149 रह गए हैं, जबकि दीपावली बाद 15 सौ के पार एक्टिव मरीज चले गए थे।

फिलहाल सूरत में 167 नए मरीजों के साथ कुल मरीजों की संख्या 46,873 हो गई है, जबकि दो मौत के साथ कुल मृतकों की संख्या 1098 हो गई। मंगलवार को 203 मरीज कोरोना से मुक्त हुए, जिसको मिलाकर अब तक 44,626 मरीज कोरोना से मुक्त हो चुके हैं। शहर की बात करें तो शहर में भी मरीजों की संख्या लगातार कम हो रही है।

50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के 35,297 लोगों के डेटा वेरिफाई, कुल 2 लाख के पार

सूरत में वैक्सीन के लिए सर्वेक्षण चल रहा है। मंगलवार को नगरपालिका के सभी जोन के 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के 35,297 लोगों के डेटा वेरिफाई किए गए। जिसको मिलाकर सर्वेक्षण का कुल आंकड़ा 2 लाख 8 हजार 860 तक पहुंच गया है। रविवार तक यह मुश्किल से 95,000 था जो सोमवार और मंगलवार के दो दिनों में बढ़ गया है।

यदि सर्वेक्षण इसी तरह जारी रहा तो मतदाता सूची के अनुसार 50 वर्ष से अधिक लोगों की संख्या 7 लाख 94 हजार 536 तक पहुंच सकती है। सर्वेक्षण एक सप्ताह में पूरा कर डेटा अपलोड किया जाएगा। उसके बाद यह रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेजी जाएगी।

सेंट्रल, कतारगाम और रांदेर क्षेत्रों में सबसे अधिक मिले
मतदाता सूची से 50 वर्ष और उससे अधिक आयु के व्यक्तियों की संख्या 7,94,536 है। इनमें से कतारगाम में सबसे अधिक 1,21,079 हैं। इसके बाद रांदेर ज़ोन में 1,08,387 और सेंट्रल ज़ोन में 1,02,983 पर है। मंगलवार को सभी क्षेत्रों में सर्वेक्षण में सबसे ज्यादा लोग वराछा बी जोन में 5,436 इसके बाद लिम्बायत ज़ोन में 5 हजार 211 और उधना ज़ोन में 5 हजार 158 सेंट्रल दर्ज हुए।

