क्राइम:घर के सामने चप्पल रखने पर हंगामा, चाकू से हमला; 4 घायल

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • दोनों परिवारों ने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है

लालगेट में भरीमाता रोड पर स्थित मिनाज अपार्टमेंट में घर के सामने चप्पल रखने को लेकर दो परिवारों में झगड़ा हो गया। देखते ही देखते दोनों ओर से तलवारबाजी शुरू हो गई। हमले में चार लोग घायल हो गए। दोनों पक्षों की ओर से पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार लालगेट भरीमाता रोड पर स्थित मिनाज अपार्टमेंट में गुलाम जिलानी गुलाम मोहम्मद शेख रहते हैं।

उनके सामने ही इकबाल मंसूरी रहते हैं। इकबाल और गुलाम जिलानी के बच्चों के बीच दरवाजे के सामने चप्पल रखने को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। गुलाम जिलानी ने झगड़ा शांत करने के लिए अपने छोटे भाई गुलाम नबी काे बुलाया था। सोमवार को देर रात गुलाम नबी उसकी पत्नी याश्मीन, छोटा भाई गुलाम रसूल, बड़ा भाई गुलाम मोयनुद्दीन, मोयनुद्दीन की पत्नी मोहमदी और बड़ी बहन गुलाम जिलानी के घर गए थे।

गुलाम जिलानी और उसके परिवार के लोग इकबाल और उसकी पत्नी हिना के साथ बातचीत कर रहे थे, तभी हिना ने अपने भाई काे फोन करके बुला लिया। हिना का भाई वसीम बनारसी अपने दोस्तों के साथ तलवार और चाकू लेकर आ गया। इकबाल ने गुलाम नबी को लाठी से मारा, तभी तलवार और चाकू से हमला कर दिया। चाकू लगने से गुलाम रसूल की हालत गंभीर है। हमले में चार लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

