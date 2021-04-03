पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Uproar Over Ticket Distribution Begins, Ward In Charge Of BJP In Rajkot, Scolds City Chief In Office

गुजरात निकाय चुनाव:टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर बवाल शुरू, राजकोट में भाजपा के एक वार्ड प्रभारी ने शहर प्रमुख को ऑफिस में घुसकर दी गालियां

राजकोटएक घंटा पहले
शहर प्रमुख के ऑफिस पहुंचे वार्ड नं.14 के प्रभारी अनिष जोशी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • निकाय चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने आज अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी
  • टिकट बंटवारे के चलते अन्य जगह भी विवाद बढ़ने की आशंका है

गुजरात में फरवरी महीने के अंत में होने वाले निकाय चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने आज अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। वहीं, लिस्ट जारी होते ही टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर घमासान भी शुरू हो गया है। राजकोट शहर में भाजपा के एक वार्ड प्रभारी को टिकट नहीं मिला तो वे इस कदर बिफर गए कि सीधे शहर प्रमुख के ऑफिस जाकर उन्हें गालियां देनी शुरू कर दीं।

विवाद बढ़ते देख नेता ऑफिस छोड़कर जाने लगे।
शहर प्रमुख ने ऑफिस का दरवाजा बंद किया
राजकोट के वार्ड नं.14 के प्रभारी अनिष जोशी को टिकट मिलने का पूरा भरोसा था। लेकिन, गुरुवार दोपहर को जैसे ही भाजपा ने अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी की, जिसमें अनिष जोशी का नाम नहीं था। लिस्ट देखते ही अनिष अपनी बाइक से सीधे शहर प्रमुख कमलेश मिराणी के दफ्तर जा पहुंचे। इस दौरान मिराणी कुछ लोगों के साथ मीटिंग कर रहे थे। मौके पर मौजूद कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने अनिष को समझाया और वापस भेजा।

एक अन्य वार्ड के दावेदार नरेंद्र राठौड़ ने भी पार्टी से नाराजगी जताई है।
विवाद बढ़ने की आशंका
टिकट न मिलने को लेकर एक अन्य वार्ड के दावेदार नरेंद्र राठौड़ ने भी पार्टी से नाराजगी जताई है। नरेंद्र का कहना है कि भाजपा ने सीनियरिटी के अनुसार टिकटों का वितरण नहीं किया। मुझसे कई बड़े नेताओं ने कहा था कि तुम्हें ही टिकट मिलेगा, लेकिन एन वक्त पर मुझे धोखा दे दिया गया। टिकट बंटवारे के चलते अन्य जगह भी विवाद बढ़ने की आशंका से शहर के कई बड़े नेता अपने ऑफिस ही नहीं पहुंचे। वहीं, कइयों ने तो मीडिया से बात करने से मना कर दिया।

