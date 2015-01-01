पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वडोदरा आश्रम दुष्कर्म केस:पाखंडी संत को बर्थडे विश करती सेविका का वीडियो वायरल, कहा - 'मैं लिमिट से ज्यादा आपका प्यार करती हूं गुरुजी'

वडोदरा15 मिनट पहले
आरोपी शिष्या दिशा जॉन के साथ प्रशांत उपाध्याय।
  • पाखंडी संत प्रशांत उपाध्याय के खिलाफ एक युवती ने हाल ही में दुष्कर्म की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है
  • पीड़िता ने कहा - परिवार प्रशांत उपाध्याय से काफी प्रभावित था और नियमित उसके सत्संग में जाता था

वडोदरा में ठगी और दुष्कर्म केस में हाल ही में जेल की हवा खा रहे बगलामुखी मंदिर के पाखंडी संत प्रशांत उपाध्याय की शिष्या दिशा जॉन का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। इस वीडियो में दिशा कहती है कि 'हैप्पी बर्थडे गुरुजी... मैं बहुत ही उत्साहित हूं कि आपका मेरा बर्थडे एक ही दिन है। मेरी जिंदगी में आने के लिए, मुझे इतना प्यार करने के लिए और मुझे बहुत कुछ सिखाने के लिए गुरुजी मैं आपकी बहुत आभारी हूं। आपके चलते मैं दुनिया की सबसे लकी पर्सन हूं। मेरी मैं लिमिट से ज्यादा आपसे प्यार करती हूं। आई विश यू वेरी-वेरी हैप्पी बर्थडे, आईलवयू गुरूजी।' बता दें, पाखंडी संत प्रशांत द्वारा नाबालिग से रेप मामले में उसकी सेविका दिशा जॉन भी सह आरोपी है और इन दिनों वडोदरा सेंट्रल जेल में है, जबकि अन्य दो सेविकाओं की तलाश की जा रही है।

प्रशांत उपाध्याय की सेविका व दुष्कर्म की सह-आरोपी दिशा जॉन।
दिशा कुबूल चुकी है दुष्कर्म की बात
पुलिस पूछताछ में हाल ही में दिशा ने यह बात कुबूल की है कि गुरू प्रशांत के कहने पर वह बच्ची को उसके बेडरूम में भेजा करती थी। क्योंकि, प्रशांत उससे कहता था कि वह उसके शरीर में दैवीय शक्तियों की स्थापना करता है। दिशा का यह भी कहना है कि वह प्रशांत से इतनी प्रभावित थी कि उसकी किसी बात को नकार नहीं पाती थी। दिशा से पुलिस की पूछताछ जारी है, इसलिए प्रशांत से जुड़े और भी कई राज से पर्दा उठने की संभावना है।

क्या है पूरा मामला
वडोदरा के बगलामुखी मंदिर के पाखंडी संत प्रशांत उपाध्याय के खिलाफ एक युवती ने हाल ही में दुष्कर्म की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। युवती ने शिकायत में कहा है कि प्रशांत ने 2013 से 2017 तक कई बार उसके साथ रेप किया। पीड़िता का कहना है कि उस समय उसकी उम्र 13 साल थी और वह प्रशांत के आश्रम में गुरु सेवा करने आई थी। प्रशांत ने उसका इलाज करने के बहाने उसके शरीर में दैवीय शक्ति की स्थापना करने की बात पर उसके साथ तीन सालों तक दुष्कर्म किया था। छोटी होने और प्रशांत के प्रभाव के डर के मारे उसने यह बात किसी को नहीं बताई थी।

बगलामुखी मंदिर का संत प्रशांत उपाध्याय।
वैकेशन में गुरु की सेवा करने आई थी आश्रम
युवती ने शिकायत में यह भा कहा है कि उसके पिता वारसिया बगलामुखी ब्रह्मास्त्र विद्या मंदिर में समय-समय पर दर्शन के लिए जाते थे और सत्संग में प्रशांत उपाध्याय से प्रभावित थे। इसके बाद पूरा परिवार इस मंदिर में जाने लगा था। वह भी गुरु सेवा के लिए आश्रम जाने लगी थी। इस बीच उसे सिर में तकलीफ होने पर प्रशांत उपाध्याय ने उसे दवाइयां देनी शुरू की थीं। दवाओं की जगह प्रशांत ने उसे नशे की गोली देकर दुष्कर्म किया था। दुष्कर्म के बाद प्रशांत ने उससे कहा कि वह उसके शरीर में दैवीय शक्ति की स्थापना कर रहा है। इसके बाद तीन सालों तक कई बार दुष्कर्म किया।

शरीर में दैवीय शक्ति की स्थापना करने की बात करता था दुष्कर्म।
प्रशांत की तीन शिष्याओं को बनाया है सह-आरोपी
पीड़िता ने शिकायत में प्रशांत की तीन अन्य शिष्याओं को भी सह आरोपी बनाया है। पीड़िता का कहना है कि ये तीनों शिष्याएं...दिशा जॉन, दीक्षा जसवानी और उन्नति जोशी उसे प्रशांत के पास भेजा करती थीं। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दिशा जॉन को अरेस्ट किया है। दीक्षा के दुबई में कहीं होने के चलते उसकी तलाश की जा रही हैं। वहीं, अन्य तीसरी शिष्या उन्नति के बारे में अभी तक पता नहीं चल सका है कि वह कहां है। उन्नति के कुछ परिचितों का कहना है कि वह कई साल पहले गुजरात छोड़ चुकी है।

जेल की हवा खा रहा है बगलामुखी मंदिर का संत प्रशांत उपाध्याय।
पीड़िता इसलिए रही चुपचाप
पीड़िता का कहना है कि वह उस समय मात्र 13 साल की थी। इसलिए किसी को बताने में डरती थी। वहीं, खुद उसका परिवार भी प्रशांत से काफी प्रभावित था। इसके बाद वह पारिवारिक कारणों और लोक-लाज के चलते वह इतने सालों तक चुपचाप रही। लेकिन, हाल ही में जब एक अन्य लड़की ने प्रशांत के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म और धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज करवाया तो उसकी भी हिम्मत खुल गई।

प्रशांत उपाध्याय की सेविका व दुष्कर्म की सह-आरोपी दिशा जॉन।
खुदकुशी की कोशिश की थी प्रशांत ने
बता दें, बीते मई महीने में दुष्कर्म मामले के आरोपी प्रशांत उपाध्याय ने अपने घर पर नींद की गोलियां खाकर खुदकुशी की कोशिश की थी। इस दौरान वह 15 दिनों की जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया था और जमानत अवधि खत्म होने के चलते सुसाइड की कोशिश की थी।

