कोरोना:कमजोर हो रहा वायरस, एक महीने से मरीज नहीं आ रहे; इसलिए 13 कम्युनिटी सेंटर बंद किए, दो कल से बंद करने की तैयारी

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
3048 कोरोना मरीजों का इन सेंटरों में किया इलाज
  • 24 घंटे में घटे 44 एक्टिव मरीज, 213 नए संक्रमित मिले; 255 ठीक होकर घर गए, 2 मरीजों की हुई मौत

कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए बनाए गए कम्यूनिटी सेंटरों में पिछले 15 दिन से मरीज नहीं आ रहे हैं। 16 में से 13 सेंटर बंद कर दिए गए हैं। जो तीन सेंटर चालू हैं उनमें से दो और 31 अक्टूबर से बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। कोरोना का असर धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है। मनपा ने इन सेंटरों को बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है। खास बात यह कि बंद हुए सेंटरों में पिछले एक महीने से मरीज ही नहीं आ रहे थे। जो सेंटर चालू हैं उनमें 35 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

3048 कोरोना मरीजों का इन सेंटरों में किया इलाज
जुलाई में कोविड के केस बढ़ने के साथ ही मौतों के आंकड़े बढ़ रहे थे। उस समय मनपा ने विश्व में पहली बार कॉम्यूनिटी सेंटर शुरू किए थे। 16 कॉम्यूनिटी सेंटरों में अब तक 3048 से ज्यादा मरीज उपचार ले चुके हैं।

हजीरा कोविड केयर सेंटर से 254 मरीज ठीक, 31 का चल रहा इलाज

सूरत. हजीरा के कांठा इलाके में बना कोविड केयर सेंटर एंड आईसोलेशन में अब तक 254 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 31 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 74 बेड के इस सेंटर में मुफ्त इलाज हो रहा है। रिलायंस इंड्रस्ट्रीज हजीरा संकुल के प्रेसिडेंट हेमंत देसाई और सीनियर जनरल मैनेजर रशेष देसाई ने बताया कि हजीरा के आसपास 12 से 14 लाख परप्रांतीय रहते हैं। कोरोना महामारी में इनके इलाज के लिए यह सेंटर तैयार किया गया है।

अब तक 33740 मरीज हो चुके ठीक
गुरुवार को 213 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 162 और ग्रामीण के 51 मरीज हैं। अब तक सूरत में कोरोना के कुल 36451 पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इसमें 26,466 शहर के और 9985 ग्रामीण के हैं। 24 घंटे में दो मौत हुई।

अब तक 1003 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसमें 726 मौत शहर की और 277 मौत ग्रामीण में हुई हैं। विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 255 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक 33740 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। इसमें 24,635 शहर के और 9105 ग्रामीण के शामिल हैं। अब सूरत में 1708 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

