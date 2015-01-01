पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:दिवाली मनाने के लिए लूट करने की फिराक में थे, चार गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों में दो नाबालिग;पहले भी हो चुके गिरफ्तार

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • आरोपियों में दो नाबालिग,पहले भी हो चुके गिरफ्तार

दिवाली मनाने के लिए लूट करने की योजना बना रहे चार बदमाशों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने पूणा सीमाडा केनाल रोड से गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें 15 और 17 साल के दो नाबालिग हैं। पुलिस ने बदमाशों के पास से 3 मोबाइल, चाकू और बाइक समेत 51, 550 रुपए का सामान बरामद किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने बताया कि गिरोह में कुल 6 सदस्य हैं।

इसमें से एक को अमरोली पुलिस ने पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया है। अन्य एक बदमाश जाहिर उर्फ जयलो पठान फरार है। आराेपी रात में बाइक पर ट्रिपल सवारी निकलते हैं और सूनसान रास्ते पर अकेले आने-जाने वालों का चाकू दिखाकर लूटपाट करते हैं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ दो लोगों को चाकू मारने की शिकायत पहले से ही दर्ज है।

क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने विजय उर्फ वांटेड उर्फ कालिया पुत्र वीनू वाघेला(उम्र-19, निवासी- साईंनाथ सोसाइटी, कापोद्रा), रविंद्र उर्फ रवि पुत्र प्रवीण चौहान (19, जनता अपार्टमेंट, वराछा) और दो नाबालिग को गिरफ्तार किया है। सागर उर्फ एसडी सोलंकी को अमरोली पुलिस पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। बदमाश अमरोली में दो, कामरेज में दो लूट और मारपीट कर चुके हैं। पुलिस आगे की छानबीन कर रही है।

