पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:लहसुन की बोरी चुराकर बाइक पर ले जा रहा था, पकड़ा गया

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस की कार्रवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया

सरदार मार्केट से एक बोरी लहसुन चुराकर बाइक पर ले जा रहे आरोपी को सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मार्केट में लगे सीसीटीवी से आरोपी की चोरी सामने आई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार उधना, हरिनगर-3 में स्थित गांधी कुटीर में रहने वाले मयूर सुभाषभाई पाटिल सरदार मार्केट में श्री साईं ट्रेडर्स दुकान में कैशियर की नौकरी करते हैं।

28 जनवरी को दुकान में लहसुन की बोरियां रखी हुई थी। आरोपी एक बोरी लहसुन चुराकर बाइक पर रख लिया। एक बोरी लहसुन की कीमत 4 हजार रुपए है। एक बोरी कम होने पर सीसीटीवी की जांच की तो एक युवक बाइक पर लेकर जाता हुआ दिखाई दिया।

दुकानदार ने तुरंत सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को बताया। सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने आरोपी से लहसुन का बिल मांगा तो उसके पास नहीं था। सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तारकर आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई कर रही है।

आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
मयूर ने पूणा गांव पुलिस थाने में चोरी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने आरोपी सलमान खान अयूबखान पठान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी रुस्तमूपुरा के अकबर सईद टेकरा का निवासी है। कैशियर मयूर की शिकायत पर पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है। आरोपी अब तक मार्केट में कितनी चोरियां कर चुका है पुलिस इसकी भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser