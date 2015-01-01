पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Was Raping A 15 year old Student For 2 Years, Had Committed The Same Crime With His Wife; Now He Boiled

स्कूल वैन वाला दुष्कर्मी:15 साल की छात्रा से 2 साल से कर रहा था दुष्कर्म, ठीक ऐसा ही अपराध पत्नी के साथ भी कर चुका था; अब उसी ने भांडा फोड़ा

सूरत6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

एक छात्रा 13 साल की थी तब से स्कूल वैन का ड्राइवर उसे झांसे में लेकर दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। बेबस नाबालिग छात्रा दो साल तक यह बात किसी को बता भी नहीं पाई। अब जाकर आरोपी की पत्नी को इसकी भनक लगी। खुलासा तब हुआ जब वह अपनी ननद को साथ लेकर छात्रा की सोसाइटी तक पहुंच गई और दोनों ने उसके साथ मारपीट कर दी।

हंगामे के बाद परिजनों ने ड्राइवर के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म और आरोपी की पत्नी और बहन के खिलाफ छात्रा से मारपीट और अपहरण का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। इसके बाद आरोपी वैन ड्राइवर सहित उसकी पत्नी और बहन को पूणा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

बहन को छेड़ने से रोका तो मारा चाकू
बहन को परेशान करने वाले को भाई समझा रहा था, तभी आरोपी ने गुस्से में आकर चाकू मार दिया। लिंबायत के अंबेडकर नगर में रहने वाला अमन पुत्र अनीस अंसारी साड़ी कटिंग का काम करता है। अमन मार्केट से घर आया तो पड़ोस में रहने वाले दादू, दोघियो और गाणियो उसके बहन को परेशान कर रहे थे। अमन ने रोका तो आरोपियों ने चाकू मार दिया।

पत्नी को भी झांसा दे फंसाया था, फिर समझौता कर शादी कर ली

पूणा थाने में दर्ज शिकायत के मुताबिक आरोपी जगदीश पुत्र महेशभाई अग्रवाल भैया नगर का रहने वाला है। वह इसी क्षेत्र की एक स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली 15 वर्षीय बच्ची को स्कूल छोड़ने और ले जाने का काम करता था। वर्ष 2018 से आरोपी ने बच्ची को अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसा कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करना शुरू कर दिया था।

इन दो साल में उसे शादी का झांसा देकर संबंध बनाता रहा। पत्नी के साथ यही मोडस आपरेंडी दोहरा चुका था। वर्ष 2016 में मामला दर्ज होने के बाद आपसी समझौता कर शादी कर ली थी।

छात्रा से दोहरा दुर्व्यवहार

छात्रा से दोहरा दुर्व्यवहार | इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में सबसे ज्यादा बुरा छात्रा के साथ हुआ। वह दो साल से दुष्कर्म का शिकार होकर भी किसी को कुछ बता नहीं पा रही थी। अब उसी को आरोपी के परिवार की ओर से मारपीट का शिकार भी होना पड़ा।

आरोपी की पत्नी रवीना अग्रवाल और बहन अचानक छात्रा की सोसाइटी में पहुंची और उसको अगवा कर दूर ले जाकर पिटाई शुरू कर दी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने इसकी सूचना घरवालों को दी तब जाकर पूरे मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

बड़ा सवाल: 2 साल तक कैसे अनजान बने रहे सहपाठी और स्कूल
छात्रा को घर से स्कूल लाने और छोड़ने के बीच दो साल से चल रहे इस घटनाक्रम से सहपाठी और स्कूल प्रबंधन का अनजान बना रहना भी चौंकाता है। पूणा थाने के इंस्पेक्टर वीयू. गरडिया ने बताया कि आरोपी स्कूल की नाबालिग लड़कियों को फंसा कर उनके साथ दुष्कर्म करने की प्रवृत्ति का है।

ऐसा और कितनी लड़कियों के साथ हुआ है, इसकी जांच की जा रही है। कई परिवार मान सम्मान के डर से शिकायत दर्ज करवाने नहीं आते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें