मनपा चुनाव:हथियारबंदी 5 मार्च तक, लाठी-डंडा भी नहीं ले जा सकते

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
मनपा चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar
मनपा चुनाव
  • कलेक्टर ने दी हिदायत, नियम तोड़ने पर होगी कार्रवाई

फरवरी में महानगर पालिका, नगर पालिका और पंचायत चुनावों को देखते हुए 5 मार्च 2021 तक हथियारों पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई है। जिला कलेक्टर डाॅ. धवल पटेल ने इससे संबंधित अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। यह अधिसूचना शहरी क्षेत्र सहित पूरे सूरत जिले में प्रभावी होगी।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शहर में कानून और व्यवस्था बनी रहे, ताकि शांतिपूर्ण माहाैल में स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव सुनिश्चित हो सके। अधिसूचना के अनुसार कोई भी व्यक्ति हथियार, तलवार, खंजर, बंदूक, चाकू, लाठी, डंडा, शारीरिक नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले औजार नहीं ले जा सकता। इसके अलावा कोई भी ज्वलनशील या विस्फोटक पदार्थ साथ न रखें।

पत्थरों या फेंकी जा सकने वाली वस्तुओं को ले जाना, जमा करना या तैयार करना निषिद्ध है। शव, आकृतियां या मूर्तियों को दिखाने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। जिससे शिष्टाचार या नियमों का उल्लंघन हो ऐसे भाषण या इशारे न करें। भड़काऊ चित्र, पत्रक या प्लेकार्ड नहीं बना सकते। किसी भी जुलूस में मशाल लेकर न जाएं। सार्वजनिक रूप से गीत गाने और बाजा बजाने व शोर-शराबा करने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

सरकारी कर्मचारी-वृद्धों को छूट
सरकारी कर्मचारियों को ड्‌यूटी के दौरान छूट दी गई है। पुलिस कर्मियों वृद्धों को लकड़ी, लाठी ले जाने पर छूट रहेगी।

