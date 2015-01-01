पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की फटकार के बाद सख्ती:सूरत सहित 4 शहरों में रात को नहीं हो सकेंगी शादियां

सूरत14 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • शादियों में 100, गमी में 50 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं जुटेंगे
  • नई गाइड लाइन जारी हुई
  • वाइब्रेंट गुजरात नहीं होगा, अक्षरधाम 30 तक बंद

सूरत सहित अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा और राजकोट शहरों में फिलहाल रात के समय शादियां नहीं हो सकेंगी। रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू वाले इन शहरों में यह आदेश मंगलवार की मध्य रात्रि से प्रभावी हो जाएगा। यहां रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे के बीच पहले से ही कर्फ्यू जारी है।

पहले अनुमति लेकर आयोजन का प्रावधान था, जिसे वापस ले लिया गया। इसके अलावा प्रदेश में दूसरी जगह हाेने वाली शादियों जैसे कार्यक्रमों में आयोजन स्थल की क्षमता से आधे और अधिकतम 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। मौत और अंतिम संस्कार के कार्यक्रम में 50 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। यह दोनों नियम पूरे प्रदेश में लागू रहेंगे।

गुजरात सरकार ने सोमवार को एक आदेश जारी किया। इसमें बताया गया कि कोरोना संक्रमण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इस साल ‘वाइब्रेंट गुजरात’ (निवेशक सम्मेलन) नहीं होगा। इसके अलावा गांधीनगर स्थित अक्षरधाम मंदिर 30 नवंबर तक बंद कर दिया गया है।

