  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Went Shopping, Went To The Parlor, Didom hopped, Jumped From The Apartment If Not Killed By Rat Medicine

मौत से कैसा मोह:शॉपिंग की, पार्लर गई, डूमस-उभराट गई, चूहे की दवा से नहीं मरी तो अपार्टमेंट से कूद गई

सूरत39 मिनट पहले
  • सिटी लाइट में बेहोश मिली लिंबायत की छात्रा के शरीर में कई फ्रैक्चर
  • छात्रा का बयान: न दुष्कर्म हुआ और न ही हत्या की कोशिश की गई

सिटी लाइट के गाेकुलधाम अपार्टमेंट में बेहोश मिली छात्रा की हालत अभी भी गंभीर बनी हुई है। छात्रा के बयान के बाद पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के मामले को खारिज कर आत्महत्या के प्रयास के एंगल से जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, छात्रा के आत्महत्या करने के प्रयास की कहानी अभी पुलिस के गले नहीं उतर रही है। हालांकि छात्रा के बयान और सीसीटीवी फुटेज दोनों मेल खा रहे हैं।

पुलिस ने अब इसे आत्महत्या की कोशिश मानकर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है। एक बात तो साफ हो गई है कि छात्रा के साथ न तो दुष्कर्म हुआ और न ही किसी ने अपार्टमेंट से नीचे फेंककर मारने की कोशिश की। जानकारी के अनुसार लिंबायत में रहने वाली छात्रा कॉलेज में स्कॉलरशिप का फॉर्म भरने का बहाना करके घर से 7 हजार रुपए लेकर निकली थी।

छात्रा ने पहले शाॅपिंग की, इसके बाद ब्यूटी पार्लर में जाकर मेकअप करवाया और फिर ऑटो से डूमस में जाकर आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। डूमस में आत्महत्या नहीं कर पाई तो कार से उभराट चली गई। उभराट में भी वह अपने प्रयास में सफल नहीं हुई।

वहां से कार मेंे वापस पार्ले प्वाइंट आई और अंबिका निकेतन के पास मेडिकल स्टोर से चूहा मारने की दवा लेकर गटक गई। कुछ देर बाद उसे उल्टी होने लगी। इसके बाद वह पैदल ही गोकुलधाम अपार्टमेंट पहुंच गई। गाेकुलधाम के आसपास सूनसान होने की वजह से छात्रा ने पिता के मोबाइल पर मैसेज करने के बाद चार मंजिला इमारत से नीचे छलांग लगा दी।

7000 रुपए घर से ले निकली, 6980 रुपए कपड़े और किराए पर खर्च किए
छात्रा घर से 7 हजार रुपए लेकर पहले परवत पाटिया गई और 5180 रुपए के कपड़े खरीदी। इसके बाद नए कपड़े पहनकर ब्युटी पार्लर में सजने गई। वहां 300 रुपए देकर 120 रुपए में किराए पर आॅटो लेकर डूूमस गई। डूमस में नास्ता और पानी की बाेतल खरीदी।

छात्रा पहले डूमस में आत्महत्या करने वाली थी, पर समुद्र में कम पानी होने की वजह से 90 रुपए ऑटो का किराया देकर मगदल्ला आई। मगदल्ला से 1200 रुपए किराए पर कार में बैठकर उभराट गई, पर वहां प्रवेश द्वार बंद था तो वापस लौट आई। मगदल्ला आने के बाद आॅटो से अंबिका निकेतन गई। छात्रा ने 7 हजार में से 6980 रुपए खर्च कर दी थी। उसके पास 10-10 के दो नोट बचे थे। उसे गोकुलधाम अपार्टमेंट की छत पर फेंककर नीचे कूद गई।

छात्रा का बयान: न दुष्कर्म हुआ और न ही हत्या की कोशिश की गई

उमरा पुलिस थाने में जोन-3 की डीसीपी विधि चौधरी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके बताया कि घटना कि जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमें सीसीटीवी के आधार पर लड़की की मूवमेंट पर नजर रख रही थी। गुरुवार की शाम युवती कि हालत स्थिर होने के बाद उसका स्टेटमेंट लिया गया। युवती ने बताया कि उसके साथ ना तो दुष्कर्म हुआ और ना ही हत्या करने का प्रयास हुआ है।

पिता बोले- बच्चों पर दबाव डालना ठीक नहीं, उनके साथ सावधानी से व्यवहार करें
पिता अमरनाथ राम नारायण यादव ने बातचीत के दौरान बताया कि अब जमाना बदल गया है। बच्चों पर दबाव डालना ठीक नहीं है। मैंने बेटी को ऑनलाइन जॉब करने से रोका था। इससे नाराज होकर उसने यह कदम उठाया। पिता अमरनाथ यादव बताते-बताते रोने लगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बेटी ने अपनी जिंदगी तो खराब ही कर ली है साथ में मेरी जिंदगी भी बर्बाद हो गई। उन्होंने कहा कि माता-पिता को इस बात का विशेष ध्यान चाहिए कि समय के साथ-साथ बच्चों का स्वभाव भी बदल गया है। हमें बड़ी सावधानी से उनके साथ व्यवहार करना चाहिए।

छात्रा कराहते हुए बोली- बहुत बड़ी भूल हाे गई... ऐसा कतई नहीं करना चाहिए था
चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर आत्महत्या की कोशिश करने वाली छात्रा की जान तो बच गई पर उसके शरीर में कई जगह फ्रैक्चर हो गया है। पैर से लेकर कमर, हाथ और सिर में गहरी चोटें लगी हैं। सिविल में सिटी स्केन करवाते समय छात्रा दर्द से तड़प रही थी। इस दौरान छात्रा ने कराहते हुए कहा कि मुझसे बहुत बड़ी भूल हो गई है। हमें ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था।

