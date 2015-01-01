पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मालगाड़ी:पश्चिम रेलवे ने 8 महीने में 20 हजार रैक लोड करने का आंकड़ा पार किया

सूरत44 मिनट पहले
  • लॉकडाउन में पार्सल विशेष ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया गया

पश्चिम रेलवे ने लॉकडाउन से लेकर 10 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियों के 20,069 रैक लोड करने का बड़ा आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर श्रमिकों की भारी कमी के बावजूद पश्चिम रेलवे ने मालवाहक ट्रेनों के जरिए देशभर में अत्यावश्यक सामग्री का परिवहन किया।

इनमें पीओएल के 2173, उर्वरक 4141, नमक 1086, खाद्यान्न 196, सीमेंट 1870, कोयला 788, कंटेनरों के 9183 और सामान्य ढुलाई के 92 रैकों सहित कुल 45.04 मिलियन टन वजन वाली विभिन्न मालगाड़ियों को उत्तर-पूर्वी क्षेत्रों सहित देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में भेजा गया।

इसके अलावा मिलेनियम पार्सल वैन और मिल्क टैंक वैगनों के विभिन्न रैक, दवा, चिकित्सा किट, जमे हुए भोजन, दूध पाउडर और तरल दूध जैसी विभिन्न आवश्यक वस्तुओं को मांग के अनुसार आपूर्ति करने के लिए उत्तरी और उत्तर-पूर्वी क्षेत्रों में भेजे गए।

कुल 40,948 मालगाड़ियों को अन्य जोनल रेलों के साथ इंटरचेंज किया गया, जिनमें 20,458 ट्रेनें सौंपी गई और 20,490 ट्रेनों को पश्चिम रेलवे के विभिन्न इंटरचेंज प्वाइंट पर ले जाया गया। 23 मार्च से 8 नवंबर तक लगभग 1.71 लाख टन वजन वाली अत्यावश्यक सामग्री का परिवहन पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा 664 पार्सल विशेष गाड़ियों के माध्यम से किया गया है।

पश्चिम रेलवे को 58 करोड़ की आय
इस परिवहन के माध्यम से पश्चिम रेलवे को 58 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की आय हुई है। इस अवधि में 116 मिल्क स्पेशल गाड़ियों को पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा चलाया गया, जिनमें 88 हजार टन से अधिक का भार था और वैगनों का 100 % उपयोग सुनिश्चित हुआ।

