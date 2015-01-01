पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्पेशल ट्रेन:23 नवंबर से पश्चिम रेलवे चलाएगी तीन और स्पेशल ट्रेन

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

अवकाश के दौरान रेल मंत्रालय द्वारा अहमदाबाद एवं एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल, वेरावल एवं त्रिवेंद्रम तथा श्री गंगा नगर एवं कोचुवेली के बीच पूर्णत: आरक्षित तीन जोड़ी अतिरिक्त विशेष एक्‍सप्रेस ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

02655/02656 अहमदाबाद-एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल दैनिक सुपरफास्ट विशेष ट्रेन
ट्रेन सं. 02655 अहमदाबाद-एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल विशेष ट्रेन 23 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद से प्रतिदिन 21.35 बजे प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन 04.45 बजे एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन सं. 02656 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-अहमदाबाद विशेष ट्रेन 22 नवंबर से एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल से प्रतिदिन 10.10 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन 18.00 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दिशाओं में मणिनगर, नडियाद, आणंद, वडोदरा, अंकलेश्‍वर, सूरत, उधना, व्‍यारा, नंदुरबार, डोंडाईचा, अमलनेर, जलगांव, भुसावल, मल्‍कापुर, नंदुरा, शेगांव, अकोला, मुर्तजापुर, बडनेरा, धामनगांव, वर्धा, वारोरा, बल्‍हारशाह, सिरपुर कागजनगर, मनचेरल, वारंगल, महबुबाबाद, खम्‍मम, विजयवाड़ा, तेनाली, बापटला, चिराला, ओंगाले, कावाली, नेल्‍लोर, गुडुर एवं सुलुरपेट्टई स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

06333/06334 वेरावल-त्रिवेंद्रम साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन
ट्रेन सं. 06333 वेरावल-त्रिवेंद्रम साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन 10 दिसंबर से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को वेरावल से 06.40 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन 04.00 बजे त्रिवेंद्रम पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन सं. 06334 त्रिवेंद्रम-वेरावल साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन 7 दिसंबर से प्रत्येक सोमवार को त्रिवेंद्रम से प्रतिदिन 15.40 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन 15.45 बजे वेरावल पहुँचेगी।

यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दिशाओं में यह ट्रेन केशोद, जूनागढ़, नवगढ़, गोंडल, राजकोट, वांकानेर, सुरेन्‍द्रनगर, वीरमगाम, अहमदाबाद, मणिनगर, आणंद, वडोदरा, अंकलेश्‍वर, सूरत नवसारी, वलसाड, वापी, बोईसर, वसई रोड, भिवंडी रोड, पनवेल, खेड़, रत्नागिरी, कुडाल, करमाली, मडगांव, कारवार, अंकोला, बायंदूर, कुंडापुरा, उडुपी, मेंगलोर जं., कासरगोड, कनहनगड, पाय्यन्नूर, कन्नापुरम, कन्नुर आदि स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

06311/06312 श्री गंगा नगर-कोचुवेली साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन
ट्रेन सं. 06311 श्री गंगा नगर-कोचुवेली साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन 24 नवम्‍बर, से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को श्री गंगा नगर से 12.30 बजे रवाना होकर गुरुवार को 19.10 बजे कोचुवेली पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन सं. 06312 कोचुवेली-श्री गंगा नगर साप्ताहिक विशेष ट्रेन 21 नवंबर से प्रत्येक शनिवार को कोचुवेली से 15.45 बजे रवाना होकर गुरुवार को 02.15 बजे श्री गंगा नगर पहुंचेगी।

यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दिशाओं में यह ट्रेन श्रीकरणपुर, राय सिंह नगर, सुरतगढ़, बीकानेर, नोखा, नागौर, मेड़ता रोड, जोधपुर, पाली मारवाड़, मारवाड़, आबू रोड, पालनपुर, अहमदाबाद वडोदरा, अंकलेश्वर, सूरत, वापी, बोईसर, वसई रोड, पनवेल, मानगांव, रत्नागिरी, कुडाल, थिविम, मडगांव, कुमटा, मुरूडेश्वर, बायंदूर, कुंडापुरा, उडुपी, मेंगलोर जं., कासरगोड, कन्नुर, कोयिलांडि, कोझिकोडे, तिरूर, शोरानूर, थ्रिसूर, अलुवा, एर्नाकुलम टाउन, कोट्टायम, तिरुवल्ला आदि स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें