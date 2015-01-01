पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Western Railway Will Run Two Festival Special Trains From Udhna To Jayanagar And Ahmedabad To Darbhanga Via Surat

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें:पश्चिम रेलवे उधना से जयनगर और अहमदाबाद से दरभंगा वाया सूरत होकर चलाएगी दो फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रेनों की बुकिंग 22 नवंबर से पीआरएस काउंटर और आईआरसीटीसी वेबसाइट पर होगी

पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा अहमदाबाद से दरभंगा तथा उधना से जयनगर के लिए त्‍योहार विशेष ट्रेनों का एक-एक फेरा चलाया जाएगा। अवकाश के दौरान यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा अहमदाबाद से दरभंगा और उधना से जयनगर के बीच 25 से 30 नवंबर तक पूरी तरह से आरक्षित दो जोड़ी त्‍योहार विशेष ट्रेनें विशेष किराए के साथ चलाई जाएंगी। दो ट्रेनों के चलने से उत्तर भारत की आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों को सुविधा होगी।

ट्रेन नं. 05560/05559 अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा

अहमदाबाद- दरभंगा त्योहार विशेष ट्रेन शुक्रवार, 27 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद से 19.20 बजे रवाना हाेकर रविवार को 12.15 बजे दरभंगा पहुंचेगी। वापसी में दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद त्योहार विशेष ट्रेन बुधवार, 25 नवंबर को दरभंगा से 16.45 बजे रवाना हाेकर शुक्रवार को 9.00 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दिशाओं में आणंद जं., वडोदरा जं., भरूच, सूरत, नंदुरबार, अमलनेर, भुसावल जं., बुरहानपुर, खंडवा, हरदा, इटारसी जं., जबलपुर, कटनी, सतना, प्रयागराज जं., प्रयागराज रामबाग, ज्ञानपुर रोड, मंडुआडीह, वाराणसी जं., गाजीपुर सिटी, बलिया, छपरा, सोनपुर जं., मुजफ्फरपुर जं., एवं समस्तीपुर जं. स्टेशनों पर ठहरेगी। इस ट्रेन में सभी काेच द्वितीय श्रेणी के सीटिंग होंगे।

ट्रेन नं. 05564/05563 उधना-जयनगर

उधना-जयनगर त्योहार विशेष ट्रेन रविवार, 29 नवंबर को उधना से 9.45 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन 22.40 बजे छपरा पहुंचेगी। वापसी में जयनगर-उधना त्योहार विशेष ट्रेन शुक्रवार, 27 नवंबर को जयनगर से 1.35 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन 13.00 बजे उधना पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दिशाओं में नंदुरबार, अमलनेर, जलगांव जं., भुसावल जं., खंडवा, हरदा, इटारसी जं., पिपरिया, नरसिंहपुर, जबलपुर, कटनी, सतना, शंकरगढ़, प्रयागराज छेंवकी, मिर्जापुर, पं‍. दीन दयाल उपाध्‍याय जं., बक्‍सर, आरा, पटना जं., मोकामा जं., बरौनी जं., समस्‍तीपुर जं. एवं दरभंगा जं., स्टेशनों पर ठहरेगी। इस ट्रेन में सभी द्वितीय श्रेणी के सीटिंग डिब्बे होंगे। ट्रेन संख्‍या 05560 एवं 05564 की बुकिंग 22 नवंबर से निर्धारित पीआरएस काउंटर और आईआरसीटीसी वेबसाइट पर होगी।

