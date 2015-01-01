पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मर्डर:प्रेमी के साथ रह रही थी विधवा महिला, चरित्र पर संदेह हुआ तो दुपट्‌टे से गला घोंट दिया

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली की दो दिन की छुट्‌टी में महिला समेत चार लोगों की हत्या

दीवाली की दाे दिन की छुट्टी में महिला समेत चार लोगों की हत्या हो गई। चौक बाजार में पति ने पत्नी का गला घोंट दिया, पांडेसरा में चोरी का आरोप लगाकर बदनाम करने वाले गांव के पड़ोसी को ही मार डाला, उधना में बाइक की टक्कर के झगड़े में युवक को चाकू मार दिया और डिंडोली में एक युवक की हत्या हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौक पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

1. चौक बाजार: पति की माैत होने के बाद साथ में रह रही थी

वेड रोड के पंडोल में पत्नी के चरित्र पर शक करते हुए पति ने गला घोंटकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। चौक बाजार पुलिस थाने से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार फटाकड़ावाड़ी के पास राजू नगर झोपड़पट्‌टी में गीता अपने पति और बेटे के साथ रहती थी। गीता की पहली शादी योगेश उर्फ लालू के साथ हुई थी। नौ साल पहले बीमारी की वजह से योगेश की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद गीता जितेंद्र उर्फ जीतू पुत्र अरविंद पटेल के साथ प्रेम करने लगी थी। इसके बाद दोनों एक साथ रहने लगे थे।

हालांकि दोनों से शादी नहीं थी, इसके बावजूद पति-पत्नी की तरह रह रहे थे। कुछ दिन बाद छोटी-मोटी बातों को लेकर दोनों में झगड़ा होने लगा। जितेंद्र को गीता के चरित्र पर शक होने लगा था। 16 नवंबर को गीता अपने भाई-बहन के साथ खाना खाने गई थी। इसी बात को लेकर आधी रात में गीता और जितेंद्र में झगड़ा होने लगा। झगड़ा होने के बाद दोनों घर से बाहर निकल गए थे। सुबह पंडोल के एक खुले प्लॉट में खड़े ऑटो से गीता का शव मिला। उसकी आंखों के नीचे चोट के निशान थे और नाक से खून बह रहा था। पुलिस ने बताया कि जितेंद्र ने रात में दुपट्‌टे से गीता का गला घोंट दिया था। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

2. उधना: बाइक की टक्कर के झगड़े में युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी

सचिन में रहने वाला गोविंद उर्फ अन्ना वेंकटेश मिल में नौकरी करके परिवार का पालन-पोषण करता था। गोविंद पहले उधना के मोरारजी बस्ती में रहता था। यहां उसके बहुत पुराने दोस्त हैं। सचिन में रहने के बाद वह अक्सर दोस्तों से मिलने के लिए उधना आता-जाता था। 15 दिन पहले गोविंद उधना आया था, जहां रोड नं. 13 पर स्थित मस्तान नगर झोपड़पट्‌टी में रहने वाले रोशन की बाइक से उसकी बाइक टकरा गई थी। बाइक में हुए नुकसान के रुपए को लेकर दोनों में झगड़ा हुआ था।

14 नवंबर को गोविंद अपने दोस्तों के साथ मस्तान नगर के पास बैठा था, तभी रोशन अपने दोस्तों के साथ आया और गोविंद पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। गंभीर रूप से घायल गोविंद को इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक गोविंद के दोस्त योगेश ने उधना थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस आगे की छानबीन कर रही है। अभी तक किसी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है।

3. पांडेसरा: चोरी का आरोप लगा बदनाम कर रहा था तो मार डाला

पांडेसरा में रुपए चुराने का आरोप लगाकर बदनाम कर रहे युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी और मृतक दोनों बिहार के एक गांव के मूल निवासी हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 16 नवंबर को बमरोली में मिलन प्वाइंट के पास आवकार इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट के पास एक युवक लहूलुहान हालत में फुटपाथ पर पड़ा था। स्थानीय लाेगों ने फोन करके पुलिस और 108 एंबुलेंस को बताया। मौके पर पहुंच 108 एंबुलेंस के स्टाफ ने युवक को मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने दुर्घटना का केस दर्ज कर शव को पीएम के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट में हत्या की बात सामने आई। पुलिस ने बताया कि युवक की पिटाई से मौत हो गई। शव की तलाशी के दौरान पुलिस को आधार कार्ड और मोबाइल नंबर मिला था। इस आधार पर मृतक की शिनाख्त चंदन शर्मा के रूप में की गई। मोबाइल नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस आरोपी पिंटू शर्मा तक पहुंची। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी ने बताया कि चंदन शर्मा उस पर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर बदनाम कर रहा था, इसलिए जान से मार डाला। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

4. डिंडाेली: मामूली रंजिश में पत्थर और लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर युवक को मार डाला

डिंडोली में मामूली झगड़े में 6 लोगों ने पत्थर और डंडे से पीट-पीटकर युवक को मार डाला। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार नवागाम-डिंडाेली के श्रीनाथ नगर में यशोदा देवी हरिराम साहनी परिवार के साथ रहती हैं। 14 नवंबर को शाम 6.30 बजे राजन बच्चू चौधरी, राम बब्बन, लकवा राम बब्बन, बबलू चौधरी और मुन्ना ने मामूली रंजिश में यशोदा के बेटे आकाश साहनी को पत्थर और डंडे से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। हमले में गंभीर रूप से घायल आकाश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। यशोदा देवी की शिकायत पर डिंडोली पुलिस ने हत्या की शिकायत दर्ज कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपियों के खिलाफ आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें