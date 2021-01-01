पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाहिता की शिकायत:पति के 'गे' होने की पोल खोलने के लिए पत्नी ने डेटिंग एप पर बनाई फर्जी ID, फिर लड़का बनकर पति को मिलने बुलाया

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • पत्नी ने पति को मिलने साबरमती रिवरफ्रंट पर बुलाया, पति भी तय समय पर वहां पहुंच गया
  • आखिरकार पति ने कबूल कर लिया कि वह समलैंगिक है, शादी उसकी मर्जी के खिलाफ हुई हैै

अहमदाबाद के वेजलपुर इलाके में रहने वाली एक विवाहिता ने महिला पुलिस थाने में पति और ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत दर्ज कराया है। पत्नी ने आरोप लगाया गया है कि उसका पति 'गे' है और उसके साथ कभी फिजिकल रिलेशन नहीं बनाए। वहीं, यह बात पति के घरवालों को पहले से पता थी। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने शादी कर एक लड़की की जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी।

शिकायत के अनुसार, महिला की शादी पिछले साल फरवरी में हुई थी। लेकिन, शादी के बाद से आज तक पति ने उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध नहीं बनाए। वह कोई न कोई बहाना बनाकर उससे दूर रहता था और इसमें ससुराल वाले भी किसी न किसी तरह उसकी मदद करते थे। इसी बात का शक होने पर महिला ने पति के मोबाइल की जांच की तो उसे पति के समलैंगिक होने की बात पता चली। जब महिला ने पति से इस बारे में पूछा तो उसने समलैंगिक होने की बात से साफ इनकार कर दिया।

इसके बाद महिला ने डेटिंग एप साइट पर खुद को लड़का बताते हुए एक फर्जी ID बनाई और उसके जरिए पति से संपर्क किया। ठीक हुआ भी वैसा, जैसा पत्नी को शक था। पति ने तुरंत रिप्लाई किया और फिर दोनों के बीच एप पर मैसेज से बातचीत होने लगी।

इसी दौरान पत्नी ने पति को मिलने साबरमती रिवरफ्रंट पर बुलाया। पति भी तय समय पर वहां पहुंच गया और सामने पत्नी को देखकर चौंक गया। रंगे हाथों पकड़े जाने के बाद आखिरकार पति ने कबूल कर लिया कि वह समलैंगिक है। पति ने यह भी बताया कि शादी उसकी मर्जी के खिलाफ हुई है। इसी के बाद पत्नी ने पति और ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करा दी।

