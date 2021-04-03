पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:सुबह 11 से शाम 7 बजे तक छूट ग्रे-पार्सल की डिलीवरी कर सकेंगे

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
  • लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग वाहनों का समय बदला

कपड़ा मार्केट की ट्रैफिक समस्या को हल करते हुए पुलिस ने पिछले दिनों भारी वाहनों के आवागमन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। जिसका व्यापारियों ने विरोध करते हुए कहा था कि इससे कारोबार प्रभावित होगा। भारी वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने सेे ग्रे और पार्सल की डिलीवरी बंद हो जाएगी।

फोस्टा एवं सूरत सिटी टेम्पो एसोसिएशन, ग्रे-फिनिश डिलीवरी टेम्पो एसोसिएशन, सूरत जिला टेक्सटाइल मार्केटिंग ट्रांसपोर्ट लेबर यूनियन ने पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय तोमर और क्राइम एडिशनल शरद सिंघल से मुलाकात करके मार्केट में वाहनों के आवागमन पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंध में छूट देने की मांग की थी। पुलिस कमिश्नर ने कपड़ा व्यापारियों की मांग मान ली है। बता दें पुलिस की पहले जारी की गई गाइडलाइन में बदलाव किया गया है। अब मार्केट में भारी वाहनों (लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग) के आवागमन का समय सुबह 11 से शाम 7 बजे तक रहेगा। सुबह 9 से 11 और शाम 7 से रात 10 बजे तक भारी वाहनों पर मार्केट में आवागमन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

ट्रैफिक हल करने को नई गाइडलाइन जारी की गई थी

पुलिस ने 19 जनवरी को गाइडलाइन जारी कर सुबह 9 से 12 और शाम को 6 से 9 बजे तक भारी वाहनों के आवागमन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। जिसका कड़ा विरोध हुआ था।

