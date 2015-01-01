पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:अमरोली में महिला ने आत्महत्या की, चार साल से पैर में फ्रैक्चर होने से परेशान थी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
अमराेली में एक महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। चार साल पहले वह सीढ़ी से गिरकर घायल हो गई थी। उसके पैर में फ्रैक्चर हो गया था, इससे चलने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। इससे परेशान होकर फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए स्मीमेर अस्पताल में रवाना कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार अमरोली, तारवाडी-छापरा भाठा में स्थित तपोवन अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाली 23 वर्षीय किरणबेन यादव गुरुवार शाम को घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने बताया कि चार साल पहले वह सीढ़ी से नीचे गिर गई थी। उसका पैर फ्रैक्चर हो गया था, इससे चलने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। इलाज करवाने के बाद भी आराम नहीं हो रहा था।

