कार्रवाई:दाउद का आदमी बता महिला वकील काे धमकाया, गिरफ्तार

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
कार्रवाई
  • अनिल मांगुकिया के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म समेत कई अपराध दर्ज हैं

दाउद का आदमी बताकर महिला वकील को धमकी देने वाले को पुलिस ने डेढ़ महीने बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। अनिल मांगुकिया ने प्रेम संबंध में महिला का अपहरण करने के बाद उसकी वकील ननद को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। जानकारी के अनुसार सरथाणा के बापा सीताराम चौक में रहने वाली सुनंदा पटेल (बदला हुआ नाम) पेशे से वकील हैं। बरोडा प्रिस्टेज में उनका ऑफिस है।

सुनंदा की भाभी का आरोपी अनिल मांगुकिया (निवासी-सरदार नगर सोसाइटी, कोसाड) ने अगस्त 2020 में प्रेम संबंध में अपहरण किया था। सुनंदा के भाई ने आरोपी के खिलाफ सरथाण थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद अनिल ने सुनंदा को फोन करके शिकायत वापस लेने के लिए दबाव डालने लगा था।

सुनंदा ने थाने से शिकायत वापस नहीं ली तो आरोपी अनिल मांगुकिया ने खुद को दाउद का आदमी बताते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। शिकायत दर्ज होन के कुछ दिन बाद सुनंदा की भाभी अपने घर वापस आ गई। इसके बाद अनिल मांगुकिया वकील सुनंदा के ऑफिस में गया और कहने लगा कि तुम्हारी भाभी कहां है, मुझे बताओ नहीं तो तुम्हारे कॉल की पूरी डिटेल हमारे पास है।

उसको सोशल मीडिया पर डालकर तुमको बदनाम कर दूंगा। सुनंदा ने अनिल के खिलाफ वराछा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद अमरोली थाने में भी दुष्कर्म की अर्जी दी गई थी। पुलिस ने डेढ़ महीने बाद आरोपी अनिल मांगुकिया को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले से ही कई मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस आरोपी के खिलाफ छानबीन कर रही है।

