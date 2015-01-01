पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी की कार्रवाई:धनतेरस के दिन 1000 रिश्वत ले रही थी महिला लेखपाल, गिरफ्तार

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
दो नंबर की कमाई के चक्कर में 19,750 रुपए सरकारी तनख्वाह पाने वाली महिला लेखपाल धनतेरस के दिन 1000 रुपए रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगेहाथों पकड़ी गई। एसीबी की टीम ने महिला लेखपाल के साथ बिचौलिए को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। दिवाली से पहले एसीबी की कार्रवाई से सरकारी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप मच गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार अडाजण के गाम दाणिया स्कूल के पास स्थित सिटी लेखपाल के ऑफिस में एसीबी की टीम ने शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के दिन दबिश दी। एसीबी की टीम ने 1000 रुपए रिश्वत लेते हुए महिला लेखपाल हिरल नवीनचंद्र धोलकिया (उम्र-32, निवासी-हरिकुंज-2, नाना वराछा) और उसके बाउचर कांति गोविंद पटेल (मास्टर फलिया, जूनागाम) को रंगेहाथों गिरफ्तार किया।

हिरल धोलकिया पालनपुर गांव की लेखपाल हैं और अडाजण के लेखपाल का चार्ज भी उनके पास है। हिरल को लेखपाल की नौकरी करते हुए चार साल हुए हैं। पांच साल में सरकारी लाख मिलने से पहले ही रिश्वतखोरी में पकड़ी गई। नियमानुसार सरकारी ऑफिस में कोई भी व्यक्ति बैठकर प्राइवेट काम नहीं कर सकता है।

इसके बावजूद कांति पटेल पिछले 20 साल से लेखपाल के ऑफिस में पेढ़ीनामा, आय प्रमाण-पत्र आदि बनाने का काम करके दो नंबरी कमाई कर रहा था। आरोपियों ने पेढ़ीनामा बनाने के लिए 1500 रुपए की मांग की थी, 1000 रुपए में सौदा पक्का हुआ था। इस बारे में एसीबी में शिकायत की गई थी। एसीबी ने जाल बिछाकर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया।

