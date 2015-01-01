पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Work On Overbridge Of Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor Started On Parvat Patia Canal Road

तैयारी:पर्वत पाटिया केनाल रोड पर डेडिकेटेड रेल फ्रेट कॉरिडोर के ओवरब्रिज का काम शुरू

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 2021 के अंत तक मालगाड़ियों का परिचालन शुरू होने की संभावना

जेएनपीटी मुंबई और दिल्ली के बीच पश्चिमी डेडिकेटेड फ्रेट कॉरिडोर का सूरत -वैतरणा सेक्शन को 2021 के अंत तक शुरू करने की डेड लाइन तय की गई है। फ्रेट कॉरिडोर का काम अब शहर के मध्य तक पहुंच चुका है। पर्वत पटिया केनाल रोड के पास पूणा से सीमाड़ा से नेशनल हाईवे को जोड़ने वाली रोड पर फ्रेट कॉरिडोर का ब्रिज बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

ये ब्रिज बीआरटीएस कॉरिडोर के ऊपर से होकर गुजरेगा। साथ ही सूरत से वैतरणा के बीच लगभग चार रेल ब्रिज का काम अभी शुरू किया जाना है। इसके अलावा कहीं कहीं ट्रैक ऊपर से गुजर रहे रोड ओवर ब्रिज पर लाइन को एलिवेट करने का भी काम शुरू करना है। जिससे इस परियोजना के इस सेक्शन के 2020 तक पूरा करने की संभावना नहीं बन सकी।

इसलिए अब नया डेड लाइन 2021 अंत तक तय किया गया है। पहले तय डेडलाइन के मुताबिक वडोदरा-सूरत-जेएनपीटी मुम्बई का 430 किमी सेक्शन 31 मार्च 2020 तक शुरू कर दिया जाना था । अधिकारियों ने बताया की जहां जहां काम नहीं शुरू हो सका है वहां जल्द से जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा। जिससे 2021 में काम पूरा हो सकेगा।

