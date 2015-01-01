पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Fear Of Lockdown Again In Gujarat, Migration Starts Again, Workers Start Moving Towards The Country

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर वही परेशानी:गुजरात में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लगने के डर से पलायन शुरू, परिवार समेत श्रमिक अपने वतन हो रहे रवाना

सूरत32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वतन वापसी के लिए नेशनल हाईवे पर जमा रहे वर्कर्स।
  • मार्च 2020 में लॉकडाउन के बाद सूरत जिले के करीब 70 फीसदी वर्कर्स अपने वतन लौट गए थे
  • वापी, वलसाड से हजारो की तादाद में मजदूर वतन वापसी के लिए नेशनल हाईवे पर जमा हो रहे हैं

राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते फिलहाल चार बड़े शहरों (अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, सूरत और राजकोट) में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। हालात अब लॉकडाउन की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं, जिसके डर से एक बार फिर मजूदर-श्रमिकों का पलायन शुरू हो गया है। सूरत के इंडस्ट्रियल शहर वापी, वलसाड से हजारो की तादाद में मजदूर वतन वापसी के लिए नेशनल हाईवे पर जमा हो रहे हैं।

मार्च 2020 में लॉकडाउन के बाद सूरत जिले के करीब 70 फीसदी वर्कर्स अपने वतन लौट गए थे। अनलॉक के बाद इनमें से करीब 60 लौट आए थे और जीवन की गाड़ी को फिर से व्यवस्थित करने में जुट गए थे। लेकिन कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने फिर से वही हालात पैदा कर दिए हैं। सूरत जिले में ज्यादातर मजदूर मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान, उत्तरप्रदेश और बिहार के हैं, जिनकी वापसी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है।

प्राइवेट वाहनों और ट्रकों से हो रहे रवाना
ट्रेनों में टिकट न मिलने और लोकल ट्रेनों के न चलने के चलते वर्कर्स नेशनल हाईवे पर इकट्ठे हो रहे हैं और यहां से बसों, प्राइवेट वाहनों और ट्रकों से रवाना हो रहे हैं। ज्यादातर वर्कर्स टेक्सटाइल से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसलिए इनके पलायन से एक बार फिर इंडस्ट्रीज को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें