हादसा:यार्न कारखाने में आग, सीढ़ी छोटी पड़ी तो टैंकर पर रख 17 को बचाया

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
आग की घटना के बाद फायरकर्मियों ने मजदूरों की जान बचाई।
आग की घटना के बाद फायरकर्मियों ने मजदूरों की जान बचाई।
  • कामरेज, पलसाणा, वराछा फायर की टीम ने चार घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया

कामरेज तहसील के परब गांव में सुखराम टेक्सटाइल पार्क के खाता नं. 78-81 में प्रकाशभाई पेमजीभाई डाखरा (निवासी- बी-8, टीकमनगर, वराछा) का यार्न का कारखाना है। सोमवार को दोपहर में पौने दो बजे कारखाने में अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। कारखाने में यार्न का स्टॉक होने से आग बेकाबू हो गई। आग ऑफिस और कारखाने में फैल गई। जेकॉर्ड और डोबीन मशीन भी चपेट में आ गई।

सीढ़ी की ओर आग लगने से काम कर रहे मजदूर अंदर ही फंस गए थे। कारखाने की ऊंचाई अधिक होने की वजह से फायर की सीढ़ी भी छोटी पड़ गई। अंतत: सीढ़ी को टैंकर पर लगाकर मजदूरों की जान बचाई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही कामरेज, पलसाणा और वराछा फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई।

कारखाने में एक ही सीढ़ी थी। सीढ़ी की ओर आग लगने से 17 मजदूर ऊपर भाग गए थे। फायर ऑफिसर ने बताया कि रेस्क्यू करने में जरा भी देरी होती तो दूसरा तक्षशिला कांड हो जाता। फायर की टीम ने सतर्कता बरतते हुए मजदूरों की जान बचा ली।

फायरकर्मियों ने 17 मजदूरों को बारी-बारी नीचे उतारा
कारखाने की ऊंचाई अधिक होने की वजह से फायर की सीढ़ी भी छोटी पड़ गई। कामरेज फायर के अॉफिसर जोरावरसिंह वाला ने टैंकर पर सीढ़ी रखकर 17 मजदूरों को बारी-बारी से नीचे उतारकर उनकी जान बचा ली। दूसरी मंजिल से 3 और मकान के छत पर बैठे मजदूरों का रेस्क्यू किया गया।

शॉर्ट-सर्किट से आग लगने की संभावना
आग से 4 रेपियर जेकॉर्ड मशीन, यार्न का स्टॉक, फर्नीचर, ऑफिस और मकान जल गया। इससे करोड़ों के नुकसान होने का अनुमान है। शॉर्ट-सर्किट से आग लगने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

