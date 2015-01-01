पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:युवा व्यापारी ने 11वीं मंजिल से कूदकर खुदकुशी कर ली

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पत्नी के चरित्र को लेकर दंपती में झगड़ा होता था

अडाजण में युवा व्यापारी ने पत्नी से झगड़ा करने के बाद पाल, आरटीओ के नजदीक निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की 11वीं मंजिल से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पत्नी के चरित्र को लेकर अक्सर दंपती में झगड़ा होता रहता था। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही अडाजण पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई।

जानकारी के अनुसार अडाजण, हनीपार्क रोड पर कलापी फ्लैट में रहने वाले पारसभाई श्यामभाई खन्ना(33) ऑटो कंस्लटंट का कारोबार करते थे। दस साल पहले शादी हुई थी और तीन साल की एक बेटी है। पारस के पिता पारिवारिक कलह के कारण 4 साल पहले ही घर छोड़कर चले गए थे। पारस को 6 महीने से पत्नी के चरित्र पर आशंका होने लगी थी, इसी बात को लेकर दोनों में आए दिन झगड़ा होता था।

सोमवार को पत्नी से झगड़ा करने के बाद पारसभाई घर से बाहर निकल गए थे। पत्नी और मां फोन कर रही थी, पर पारस ने रिसीव नहीं किया। पत्नी ने पारस के दोस्त को बताया। दोस्त और परिवारवाले पारस की खोजबीन में जुट गए। इसी बीच पता चला कि पारस पाल, आरटीओ के पास निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की 11वीं मंजिल से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई।

आत्महत्या से पहले फोटो पर ‘ओम शांति और रेस्ट इन पीस’ लिखा..
पारसभाई ने आत्महत्या करने से पहले अपनी फोटो पर ओम शांति और स्टेटस में रेस्ट इन पीस लिखकर दोस्तों को फाॅरवर्ड कर दिया था। पारसभाई का स्टेटस देखकर उसके दोस्त भी चौंक गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें