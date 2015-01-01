पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • While Dancing On The Night Of Diwali, The Young Man Got So Excited That The Bomb Exploded In His Mouth, The Condition Of The Whole Mouth Was Disturbed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही की सजा:दिवाली की रात डांस करते-करते इतने जोश में आया युवक कि मुंह में ही फोड़ लिया सुतली बम, कई दांत टूटे, चेहरा भी जला

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में भर्ती पिंटू जादव।
  • युवक ने दांतों से सुतली बम दबाकर आग लगा दी, लेकिन फेंकने से पहले ही बम फूट गया

गुजरात में सूरत शहर के पांडेसरा इलाके में रहने वाले एक युवक ने अपने ही हाथों मुसीबत मोल ले ली। युवक ने दोस्तों के कहने पर सुतली बम मुंह में रखकर फोड़ने की कोशिश की, जिससे पूरा मुंह जल गया और उसे तुरंत गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। युवक के कई दांत भी टूट गए हैं और चेहरा भी बुरी तरह जल गया है।

डीजे की धुन पर कर रहे थे मस्ती
युवक रात के करीब 10 बजे डीजे की धुन पर नाचते-गाते मस्ती कर रहे थे। बीच-बीच में वे पूरी लापरवाही से पटाखे भी चला रहे थे। इसी दौरान कुछ दोस्तों ने पिंटू जादव (28) को से मुंह से सुतली बम फोड़ने की बात कह दी। पिंटू इतने जोश में था कि उसने दांतों से सुतली बम दबा लिया और उसमें माचिस से आग लगा दी। हालांकि, नीचे फेंकने से पहले ही बम फट गया और पिंटू चीखता हुए जमीन पर आ गिरा।

डॉक्टर्स का कहना है मुंह में मल्टी फैक्चर्स हुए हैं, जिसका इलाज लंबा चल सकता है।
डॉक्टर्स का कहना है मुंह में मल्टी फैक्चर्स हुए हैं, जिसका इलाज लंबा चल सकता है।

सांस लेने में हो रही थी परेशानी
अन्य दोस्त उसे लेकर अस्पताल भागे। इस दौरान बारूद मुंह में जाने के चलते वह सांस भी मुश्किल से ले पा रहा था। डॉक्टर्स ने तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया और इस तरह उसकी जान बचा ली गई। हालांकि, बम मुंह में फूटने के चलते दांतों और जबड़ों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा। अभी मुंह में सूजन के चलते डॉक्टर्स मुंह के अंदर की स्थिति का पता नहीं लगा सके हैं। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है मुंह में मल्टी फैक्चर्स हुए हैं, जिसका इलाज लंबा चल सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनीतीश कल 7वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे; उपमुख्यमंत्री बदलेगा, तारकिशोर का नाम सबसे आगे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें