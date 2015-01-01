पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूरत में दिनदहाड़े मर्डर:लोहे के पाइप से पीट-पीटकर युवक की हत्या, आरोपी ने ताबड़तोड़ 36 बार पाइप मारा, तमाशबीन बने रहे लोग

सूरत40 मिनट पहले
जान बचाने के लिए भागता मृतक रामकुमार।
  • मृतक और आरोपी दोनों ही लूम्स और एंब्रायडरी के कारखाने में काम करते थे
  • घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया

सूरत शहर के पुणा इलाके में आज सुबह एक युवक की दिनदहाड़े हत्या कर दी गई। आरोपी लोहे का पाइप लेकर मृतक पर टूट पड़ा और उस पर ताबड़तोड़ 36 बार वार किए। युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई। वारदात कई लोगों की आंखों के सामने हुई, लेकिन किसी ने मृतक को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की, बल्कि हत्या के बाद गायब हो गए। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

आरोपी ने ताबड़तोड़ 36 बार पाइप मारा।
जान बचाने भागा, लेकिन बच नहीं पाया
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक रामकुमार और आरोपी महेंद्र दोनों ही पुणा इलाके में स्थित भाग्योदय इंडस्ट्री में लूम्स और एंब्रायडरी के कारखाने में काम करते थे। आज सुबह करीब साढ़े दस बजे दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया और महेंद्र लोहे का पाइप लेकर रामकुमार के पीछे दौड़ पड़ा। रामकुमार जान बचाने के लिए भागा, लेकिन भाग नहीं सका। इसके बाद महेंद्र ने बेदम हो जाने तक उसे पीटा। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया।

मौके पर मौजूद तमाशबीन लोग।
काफी लोग जमा थे मौके पर
वारदात फैक्ट्री के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी। जिसमें साफ देखा जा सकता है कि मौके पर काफी लोग जमा थे, लेकिन किसी ने रामकुमार को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की। मर्डर के बाद मौके पर मौजूद लोग कानूनी पचड़े से बचने के चलते गायब हो गए। हालांकि, इसी बीच किसी ने पुलिस को फोन कर दिया था, जिससे आरोपी फरार होने से पहले ही पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ गया।

मर्डर के बाद लोग मौके से भाग खड़े हुए।
