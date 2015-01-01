पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Youths Stabbed The Young Man With A Knife On The Moving Bike, The Deceased Stared As He Came In The Middle

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जरा सी बात पर हत्या:युवकों ने चलती बाइक पर युवक के गले पर मारा चाकू, मृतक ने बीच रास्ते में आने पर घूरकर देखा था

भावनगर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भावनगर शहर के सुभाषनगर एयरपोर्ट रोड पर हुई थी हत्या।
  • बाइक से पीछा किया और पास जाकर युवक के गले पर चाकू मारकर फरार हो गए थे
  • दो आरोपियों में से जमानत पर जेल से बाहर था। बाइक चला रहा दूसरा आरोपी नाबालिग

भावनगर शहर के सुभाषनगर एयरपोर्ट रोड पर शुक्रवार रात के करीब 12 बजे बाइक से जा रहे एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को अरेस्ट कर लिया है, जिनमें से एक नाबालिग है। हालांकि, हत्या की बात सुनकर पुलिस भी दंग रह गई, क्योंकि युवकों ने मृतक की हत्या सिर्फ इतनी सी बात पर कर दी थी कि उसने उन्हें घूरकर देखा था।

पुलिस हिरासत में हत्या का आरोपी प्रवीण।
पुलिस हिरासत में हत्या का आरोपी प्रवीण।

गले पर चाकू मारकर हो गए थे फरार
रूवा गांव का निवासी जितेशभाई डाभी (28) अपनी बाइक से एयरपोर्ट रोड पर बाला हनुमान मंदिर के पास से गुजर रहा था। इसी दौरान एक अन्य बाइक उसकी बाइक के अचानक सामने आ गई, जिससे जितेश ने दोनों को घूरकर देखा और बड़बड़ाते हुए आगे निकल गया। बस यही बात बाइक सवार प्रवीण और नाबालिग को इतनी नागवार गुजरी कि उन्होंने अपनी बाइक उसके पीछे लगा दी और पास जाकर उसके गले पर चाकू मारकर फरार हो गए। बाइक से गिरे जितेश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी।

हाल ही में वह जमानत पर रिहा हुआ था और इसी बीच एक और वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया।
हाल ही में वह जमानत पर रिहा हुआ था और इसी बीच एक और वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया।

पहले भी हत्या कर चुका है आरोपी प्रवीण
पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर उन्हें चौबीस घंटे के अंदर ही धर दबोचा। इसके बाद जब आरोपियों की क्ंडलिया तलाशी गईं तो पता चला कि प्रवीण करीब डेढ़ साल पहले भी एक युवक की हत्या कर चुका है। हाल ही में वह जमानत पर रिहा हुआ था और इसी बीच उसने एक और वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें