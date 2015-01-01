पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In A Minor Dispute, The Boy Was Called By Phone And Stabbed To Death, The Only Brother Of Four Sisters Was Deceased.

मामूली सी बात पर हत्या:लड़के को फोन कर बुलाया और चाकू मारकर ले ली जान, चार बहनों का इकलौता भाई था मृतक

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
मृतक गोविंद अन्ना (18 वर्ष) की फाइल फोटो।
  • मृतक और आरोपियों की बाइक टकराने के बाद मेंटेनेंस के खर्च को लेकर चल रहा था विवाद
  • तीन आरोपी लड़कों ने लकड़ी और चाकू से गोविंद पर हमला कर दिया और फिर फरार हो गए

सूरत शहर के उधना इलाके में एक मामूली से विवाद में परिवार का इकलौता चिराग बुझ गया। आरोपियों ने उसे फोन कर बुलाया और फिर लकड़ी और चाकू मारकर उसे लहूलुहान कर भाग गए। लड़के को गंभीर हालत में 108 एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां उपचार के दौरान आज उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक गोविंद चार बहनों का इकलौता भाई था।

बाइक एक्सीडेंट को लेकर हुआ था विवाद
मृतक गोविंद अन्ना (18) के पिता वेंकटेश वाल्मिकी ने बताया कि बीते शनिवार को गोविंद की बाइक पास ही के इलाके में एक लड़के की बाइक से टकरा गई थी। इस दौरान सामने वाली की बाइक का मास्क टूट गया था और वह गोविंद से अपनी बाइक के मेंटेनेंस के पैसे मांग रहा था। गोविंद ने उसे दो-तीन दिन में पैसे देने की बात कही थी। इसी के चलते आरोपी आसिफ ने मंगलवार को फिर से गोविंद को फोन कर बुलाया। जब गोविंद वहां पहुंचा तो दोनों के बीच विवाद हो गया। इसी दौरान आसिफ और उसके दोस्तों साबिर और रोशन ने उस पर लकड़ी और चाकू से हमला कर दिया। जब गोविंद लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़ा तो आरोपी भाग गए।

सीने व पेट में घोंप दिए थे चाकू
मृतक गोविंद के दोस्त पंकज सिंगदान ने बताया कि जब उसे फोन पर सूचना मिली कि गोविंद को तीन लड़के पीट रहे हैं तो वह वहां पहुंचा और उसे बचाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन इसी दौरान आसिफ ने उसके पेट व सीने में चाकू मार दिए और फिर भाग गए। पंकज ने ही 108 एंबुलेंस को फोन कर बुलाया और गोविंद व अन्य दोस्तों को इसकी सूचना दी। गोविंद को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जहां आज उपचार के दौरान ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

