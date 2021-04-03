पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद के बाद हादसा:झगड़ा होने के बाद युवक के पेट में मारी लात, हृदय की धड़कन रुकने से हुई मौत

मृतक- राहुल - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक- राहुल
  • चाचा साथ रहने वाले युवक की मौत, माता-पिता का पहले ही निधन हो चुका

रांदेर के उगत गांव में मामूली झगड़े में एक ने दूसरे युवक के पेट में जोर से लात मार दी। हृदय की धड़कन बंद होने से युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक के बचपन में ही माता-पिता का निधन हो गया था, अब वह उसकी भी जान चली गई। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक राहुल पटेल रामा पेपर मिल में नौकरी करता था और अपने छोटे भाई के साथ चाचा के घर रहता था।

मार्च में राहुल की शादी होने वाली थी। राहुल के चाचा हसमुख पटेल ने मौत का असली कारण जानने के लिए फॉरेंसिक पोस्टमार्टम करवाने की मांग की है। राहुल के चाचा दुबई में रहते हैं। हालांकि पिछले 6 महीने से सूरत में राहुल के साथ ही रह रहे हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक राहुल अपने दोस्त के साथ जुए के अड्‌डे के पास खड़ा था, इसी बीच दोनों में झगड़ा हो गया। आरोपी ने राहुल के पेट में जोर से लात मार दी। पुलिस ने प्राथमिक तौर पर एक्सीडेंटल डेथ का मामला दर्ज किया है। फॅारेंसिक पीएम में हृदय की धड़कन बंद होने से मौत हुई है। गले और सीने में भी चोट के निशान पाए गए हैं।

जुए के अड्‌डे के पास खड़ा था राहुल

मृतक राहुल घर के पास चल रहे जुए के अड्‌डे पर दोस्त भावेश के साथ खड़ा था। इसी बीच किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में झगड़ा हो गया। भावेश ने राहुल के पेट में लात मार दी और वह जमीन पर गिर गया। इलाज के लिए निजी अस्पताल में ले गए जहां राहुल की मौत हो गई। रात 11:10 बजे चाचा को जानकारी मिली।

एक्सीडेंटल डेथ का मामला सामने आया था। प्राथमिक तौर पर पता चल रहा है कि मौत गिरने से हुई है। शव का पीएम हो गया है। परिवार को तीन बार बुलाया, पर अभी तक अपना बयान दर्ज करवाने कोई नहीं आया। अंतिम क्रिया पूरी होने के बाद परिवार बयान दर्ज कराने आएगा। -जेपी जडेजा, पीआई, रांदेर

